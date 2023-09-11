MERCER — A Mercer County woman faces a preliminary hearing later this month for her alleged involvement in causing significant bruising to the back of the neck of a 6-year-old boy, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mercer.
Susan Schultz, 52, of Fredonia was arraigned Thursday night in Mercer County before Magisterial District Judge Mary Ann Odem on misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children and simple assault and a summary count of harassment.
State police were called to Oakview Elementary School near Stoneboro at 1:10 p.m. Thursday to assist Mercer County Children and Youth Services. Police were called due to a 6-year-old student at the school with bruising on his neck, according to a news release from state police.
The boy and his teacher were interviewed by police with the boy telling police that his grandmother, Susan Schultz, had put tape around his mouth and head because “he wasn’t listening,” the release said.
The boy reported “being in pain and had significant bruising around the back of his neck,” the release said.
Police spoke with another child at the school who “related consistent events as described by the victim,” the release said.
Schultz later was interviewed at her home and denied putting tape over the boy’s mouth or any type of altercation with the child, the release said.
Schultz was released on $20,000 unsecured bond following her arraignment Thursday night.
She faces a preliminary hearing on the charges Sept. 25 before Magisterial District Judge Daniel Davis in Mercer.
