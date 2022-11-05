NEW CASTLE — Pennsylvania State Police at New Castle say the death of a Meadville man whose body was found along a rural road in Lawrence County on Thursday remains under investigation.
Joseph DeTello, 40, was found Thursday around 4:30 p.m. along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township in southern Lawrence County.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony DeCarbo pronounced DeTello dead at the scene.
Cpl. Randy Guy of the state police at New Castle said DeTello’s death “is suspicious” and, like all deaths of unknown causes, is being treated as a homicide until the cause is determined.
An autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death was to be conducted Friday at Heritage Valley Health System in Beaver County. Results of the autopsy weren’t released Friday.
A passerby had stopped to assist what he thought was a man having issues with a tire on a sport utility vehicle, police said.
The passerby saw DeTello unresponsive on the ground, called 911 and administered CPR on DeTello, police said.
Two other people who were bicycling in the area stopped to assist the passerby until state police and emergency medical services personnel arrived on the scene and determined DeTello was deceased.
