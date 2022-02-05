A 24-year-old man was arraigned Thursday on charges he offered to pay a witness not to testify against him in a case in which he is accused of breaking a woman’s jaw outside a Meadville bar in November.
Dayvon Henry Manning, who lived in Meadville at the time of the incident and now resides in Erie according to court documents, appeared before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino for both the arraignment and a preliminary hearing on two charges from the Nov. 21 incident. Manning waived the November charges to court.
Meadville Police Department charged that Manning tampered with a witness following the November incident by contacting her via social media between Nov. 21 and Dec. 10 and offering her money not to testify in the preliminary hearing that was eventually held this week.
Manning had previously been charged by city police following an incident at Playmaker’s Pub, 416 North St., around 2:45 a.m. Nov. 21. He allegedly struck a woman in the side of her face as she walked away from him toward the parking lot outside the rear door of the bar, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police in the case.
Manning faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary charge of harassment in the November incident. He faces a misdemeanor charge of hindering prosecution for his alleged actions in the weeks that followed. He was assigned unsecured bail of $25,000 for the hindering prosecution charge. He was released on $10,000 monetary bond for the simple assault and harassment charges.