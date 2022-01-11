Meadville Area Magisterial District Court
• Tabitha A. White, 37, of 761 Whittier Ave., Meadville, was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino for three charges. White is facing a first-degree misdemeanor charge of terroristic threats, a second-degree misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest and a summary offense charge of harassment for an incident which took place Friday in Meadville in which White allegedly threatened to kill a man and “became defiant and aggressive” when officers attempted to arrest her. Charges against White were filed by Meadville Police Department. She was released on unsecured bail of $5,000.
• George William Burrows, 29, whose address is listed as the Crawford County jail, had all charges against him held for court in a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Friday. Burrows is facing a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a third-degree felony charge of criminal use of communication facility and two misdemeanor charges consisting of one count of possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia for a Jan. 11, 2021, incident in Meadville in which Burrows allegedly delivered 1.33 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant. Charges against Burrows were filed by Meadville Police Department. He is being held at the Crawford County jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.
• Michael Dale Gleason, 38, of 125 South First St., Conneaut Lake, waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Monday. Gleason is facing a second-degree misdemeanor charge of simple assault and two summary offense charges consisting of one count of harassment and one count of disorderly conduct for an Aug. 13, 2021, incident in Meadville in which Gleason allegedly pulled a knife on another man. Charges against Gleason were filed by Meadville Police Department. He was released upon his recognizance.