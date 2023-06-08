Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Ella C. O’Connor, 21, of 520 N. Main St., Box 297, Meadville, waived her right Tuesday to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino and was bound over to court on charges of simple assault and two summary counts. Meadville Police Department filed charges for an incident Dec. 3, 2022, at a Park Avenue restaurant. O’Connor remains free on her own recognizance.
Linesville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Chelsey M. Lyons, 29, of 1015 1/2 W. 10th St., Erie, was arraigned Sunday by Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard. Lyons was charged by Pennsylvania State Police with theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and a summary count for an incident Saturday in South Shenango Township. Lyons was placed in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $7,500 bond. She faces a preliminary hearing before Stallard on June 16.
• Robert D. Young, 64, of 9356 Route 6N, Albion, was arraigned Saturday by Pendolino, acting for Stallard, on state police charges of driving under the influence, blood alcohol content .02 or higher third offense and three summary counts. State police filed the charges for an incident March 6, 2021, in Beaver Township. Young was released on $10,000 unsecured bond. He faces a preliminary hearing June 15 before Stallard.
