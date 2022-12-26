Meadvile Area
Magisterial District Judge
Makayla McCracken, 25, of Meadville, was arraigned Dec. 20 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault, possession of an instrument of crime, criminal mischief, possession of drug paraphernalia and two summary counts. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for an incident Dec. 19. She was placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $15,000 bond. She faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 6.
Brandon D. Neal, 23, of Meadville, was arraigned Dec. 20 on charges of burglary, criminal trespass, simple assault and a summary count. City police filed the charges for an incident. Dec. 19. He was placed in the Crawford County jail with bond denied by Pendolino. He faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 6.
Jeffrey A. Laird, 39, of Saegertown, was arraigned Dec. 18 on charges of strangulation, simple assault and a summary count. City police filed the charges for an incident Dec. 18. He was placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $10,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Jan. 6.
Scott A. King, 50, who is listed as homeless, was arraigned Dec. 18 on a charge of evading arrest with Pendolino acting for Judge Amy Nicols. Titusville Police Department filed the charge for an incident Dec. 18. King was placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing Thursday before Nicols.
Crashes
State police
There were no injuries in a two-vehicle crash in a parking lot at 9:01 p.m. Dec. 20 in Woodcock Township. A pickup truck, driving by an unknown driver, struck an unoccupied parked car, owned by Christopher Stebinsky, 39, of Saegertown while the car was parked in the parking lot at Willy G’s Pub.
There were no injuries in a two-vehicle crash at Route 322 and Pine Road in Vernon Township at 7:47 a.m. Dec. 19 involving a marked Pennsylvania State Police patrol car. Trooper Jerod Young in a marked patrol vehicle heading west on Route 322, stopped in the designated left turn lane to turn onto Pine Road. The patrol car was struck head-on by a car, driven by Gregory A. Peight, 18, of Conneaut Lake. Peight’s vehicle made a left turn onto Route 322 from North Watson Run Road and traveled east in the designated left turn lane. Both men were wearing seat belts.
There were minor injuries in a one-car crash on Peters Road in Woodcock Township at 8:36 a.m. Dec. 21. Bradley A. Phillips, 57, of Saegertown, was driving east on Peters Road when his auto went off the highway and hit a mailbox and then a tree stump. Phillips sustained minor injuries. Charges are pending, police said.
There were no injuries in a one-car crash on Route 99 in Venango Township at 6:51 p.m. Dec. 23. Joshua E. O’Neal, 41, of Cambridge Springs was driving south when he lost control of his car after it drove over a patch of ice on the road. The vehicle went off the highway and struck a guardrail. O’Neal and a passenger, Krista O’Neal, 38, of Cambridge Springs both were wearing seat belts.
There were no injuries in a recent one-car crash on Interstate 79 at Milepost 156 in Hayfield Township. Johnathan Winters, 22, of Centerville, was driving south on the interstate when he lost control of his car and it went off the roadway and struck a guardrail. Winters was wearing a seat belt.
