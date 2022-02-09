A 50-year-old Meadville man who was told his apartment would be searched faces seven charges after police discovered apparent drugs hidden in a sack filled with coffee grounds inside a closet in the apartment on Monday.
Robert Kendal Straw, 493½ Randolph St., was arraigned Tuesday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Straw’s interactions with Meadville Police Department began Tuesday at around 2:40 p.m. when officers arrived at his apartment to conduct a warrant check for Kelsey Straw, his daughter, because of an alleged parole violation, according to the probable cause affidavit filed by police against Robert Straw.
When Robert Straw invited the officers into the upstairs apartment, they did not find Kelsey Straw, according to the affidavit. Instead, they encountered Robert Straw, another man in an apparently “frantic state” with a firearm tucked in his waistband, and a woman recently recovered from an apparent panic attack.
After being told by Straw to “check anywhere you want,” officers saw a baggy with apparent drugs and a piece of tinfoil with burnt residue in an otherwise empty bedroom, according to the affidavit.
Because they were there for a warrant check that didn’t involve Robert Straw, officers determined “there was no option but to let him go at this point,” according to the affidavit. Straw was told a search warrant for the apartment would be obtained. Additional officers returned at about 4:25 p.m. to execute the search, police reported.
A black sack filled with coffee grounds was found in a closet and submerged in the coffee was a pouch with more coffee grounds as well as paper folds and plastic bags containing apparent drugs, according to the affidavit. Police also found other containers with apparent drugs in both powder and crystalline form, another with eight packs of suboxone, a pain reliever often used to treat opioid dependence, as well as various forms of drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Straw faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, four misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of possession of a small amount of marijuana and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled before Pendolino for Feb. 22. Straw remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $70,000 bond.