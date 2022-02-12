Pymatuning-Jamestown High School Class of 1953 will meet for lunch at the Chapter 215, Liberty Street, Jamestown, at 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
All members and friends are welcome.
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 21F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 6F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 13, 2022 @ 2:05 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.