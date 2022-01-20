Meadville Tribune
TITUSVILLE — The University of Pittsburgh at Titusville’s Education and Training Hub will hold a winter open house on Feb. 19 at 9 a.m. in Henne Auditorium inside the Broadhurst Science Center.
Students and parents will be able to meet with the hub’s partners from 9 to 10:30 a.m. to discuss the array of programs available in 2022. The open house will wrap up with a question-and-answer session at 10:30.
Pitt-Titusville’s Education and Training Hub was launched in the fall of 2020. The hub’s partners are Pitt-Titusville, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC), Swanson School of Engineering’s Manufacturing Assistance Center, and the Manchester Bidwell Corp.
The hub currently offers basic and advanced machining certifications via the Manufacturing Assistance Center and pre-nursing classes from NPRC. It will also continue to serve as one of NPRC’s instructional locations offering classes for its associate programs, including business administration, criminal justice and early childhood education.
“We’ve been waiting to share our progress for some time and hope that northwest Pennsylvania will join us to see how the hub is a regional game-changer for people excited about the prospect of finding good-paying jobs and learning lifelong skills,” said David Fitz, interim executive director of the hub.
All guests are asked to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.
• More information about the winter open house and to RSVP: Visit upt.pitt.edu/openhouse.