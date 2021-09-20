PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw six touchdown passes to tie Dan Marino’s single-game record, but it wasn’t enough as Pitt fell to Western Michigan, 44-41, at Heinz Field on Saturday afternoon.
It was Pitt’s first loss to a Mid-American Conference opponent since the Panthers lost to Akron, 21-10, in 2014 under former coach Paul Chryst.
The Broncos took a 10-point lead with under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Pickett connected with Jaylon Barden for his sixth touchdown pass of the day to bring the Panthers within three, but they wouldn’t get the ball back after the defense failed to stop quarterback Kaleb Eleby and running back La’Darius Jefferson.
Pickett finished the day completing 23 of 31 passes for 382 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.
The Panthers defense allowed 516 yards to the Broncos while the offense turned it over three times.
The Panthers were beset by turnovers, defensive breakdowns, subpar offensive line play and failed again to gain any rhythm in the ground game. The Panthers also lost the time of possession battle as the Broncos held the ball for 40 minutes to Pitt’s 20 minutes.
Problems began for the Panthers early. After jumping out to a 7-0 lead when Pickett connected with wide receiver Jordan Addison for a 67-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter, the Broncos quickly tied it up on their next possession. Pickett fumbled on Pitt’s next drive, giving Western Michigan the ball in Pitt territory. The Broncos needed just five plays before Jefferson punched it in from a yard out, giving the Broncos their first lead of the day.
Pickett was hurt on the fumble and backup quarterback Nick Patti began the next drive for the Panthers, though Pickett returned later in the same series.
The Panthers turned the ball over on downs, leading to a six-play, 60-yard drive for the Broncos that resulted in Eleby connecting with Shady Side Academy graduate Skyy Moore for a 30-yard touchdown pass.
Moore posted a career-high 11 receptions for 124 yards in his return to Pittsburgh, but Corey Crooms led the Broncos with 161 receiving yards. Sean Tyler paced the Broncos with 84 rushing yards, while Jefferson scored two rushing touchdowns. Eleby completed 25 of 35 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns.
The two teams went into halftime tied at 27, but Pitt’s defense couldn’t stop Western Michigan as Eleby connected with Crooms for a 54-yard touchdown to give the Broncos a seven-point lead in the third quarter. The Panthers knotted the score at 34, but the Broncos scored on the second play of the fourth quarter, giving them a 41-34 lead on a 3-yard Jefferson touchdown. Pitt turned it over on downs on its next possession, which led to a Western Michigan field goal that gave the Broncos a two-score lead with under six minutes remaining.