STATE COLLEGE — With two interceptions against Indiana, Penn State’s defense moved into second place in the Big Ten in the category and joined Illinois and Ohio State with seven on the year.
“I believe our confidence is through the roof,” said Penn State defensive back Daequan Hardy, who made his first career start last week. “We’ve been playing together and trying to play as one, and I think that’s been the key. We communicate and are just sticking together.”
No. 4 Penn State’s (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) secondary entered this season as arguably the most experienced and talented for eighth-year coach James Franklin. As the Nittany Lions prepare for their weekend matchup at No. 3 Iowa (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten), the unit thus far has lived up to the billing.
Last week’s contest marked the fourth this season in which the Nittany Lions tallied an interception, as cornerback Joey Porter Jr. and safety Ji’Ayir Brown came up with turnovers.
“Turnovers are definitely something that we pride ourselves on as a whole defense, but especially in the defensive backs’ room,” Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields said. “Just getting your hands on the ball, deflections, pass breakups, interceptions and things like that – trying to create havoc back there.
Indiana quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (10 for 22) and Jack Tuttle (6 for 11) combined for a 48% completion percentage against the Nittany Lions’ defense and the duo only managed 195 yards.
The Nittany Lions’ secondary in 2021 is a blend of experience and burgeoning talent. Castro-Fields, who is in his fifth year with the program, is the most experienced of the group, while Lackawanna College transfers Brown and fellow safety Jaquan Brisker – both seniors – have more than flourished in Happy Valley.
Brown’s hauled in three interceptions this season to pace Penn State defenders, and his trio of turnovers ranks fourth in the FBS.
As a second-year starter, Porter has thrived in the defensive backfield. Although last Saturday marked Hardy’s first collegiate start, the redshirt sophomore played in 11 games last season.
“(Daequan) has definitely grown a lot,” Castro-Fields said. “He’s definitely a more mature player in terms of film study and knowing the defense, in terms of practice habits, which has helped him this year greatly. He has a hard job covering slot receivers and that’s his No. 1 job and his role. He’s definitely thriving right now. He’s going to keep improving.”
Only one opposing quarterback this season has thrown a touchdown pass against the Nittany Lions. Villanova’s Daniel Smith tossed two during the fourth quarter in Penn State’s Week Four win.
Entering Week Six, the Nittany Lions rank third in the FBS and second in the Big Ten in scoring defense. In five games this season, opponents are only scoring 12 points per game against Penn State’s defensive unit. This week’s opponent, Iowa, ranks second in the FBS and first in the conference in the category.
Penn State’s secondary on Saturday will look to continue its trend of forcing turnovers as it matches up against Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, who has only thrown one interception this season.
“Defensively, I just think we’re playing really good complementary defensive football,” Franklin said. “I don’t know if we’re overwhelming in any area but I think the defense is doing their job, the linebackers are doing their job, the secondary is doing their job, and I think the coaches are doing a tremendous job. We’re just playing really good complementary defensive football. We make timely turnovers.”