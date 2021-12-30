STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s roster will look noticeably different on Saturday when the Nittany Lions play Arkansas in the Outback Bowl.
On Wednesday, senior defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo became the sixth Nittany Lion starter to opt out of playing in the Outback Bowl. Tangelo played one season for Penn State after transferring from Duke.
“I would like to thank the Penn State coaching staff, especially Coach Franklin and Coach Scott, who are second to none,” Tangelo said in a statement he posted to Twitter. “Their support and encouragement pushed me to be the best version of myself. Thank you for holding me to a high standard and helping my game elevate.”
Tangelo thrived from his position on the defensive line in his lone year with the program. He ended the season with 29 total tackles – including 14 solo stops – to go with two sacks, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Tangelo joined a list of PSU upperclassmen who won’t play in Tampa, Fla.
“It’s challenging,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Wednesday. “What I would say is I’m focused on the guys that are in our locker room. That doesn’t mean that I’m not happy and excited and supportive of the guys that are not. But I’m excited about the guys that are in our locker room and I’m excited about the guys that are going to have bigger roles.”
On Dec. 17, starting linebacker Brandon Smith became the first Penn State player to announce he wouldn’t play in the Outback Bowl. Three days later, fellow starting linebacker Ellis Brooks shared his decision to opt out of the postseason contest. Opt outs by starting safety Jaquan Brisker, starting wide receiver Jahan Dotson and starting defensive end Arnold Ebiketie have followed.
The Nittany Lions, however, have received some welcomed news during the past two weeks.
Third-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford and starting safety Ji’Ayir Brown announced they will return for another season. Safety Jonathan Sutherland has also said he’ll return in 2022.
While the loss of Dotson – who leads the Nittany Lions in yards receiving with 1,182 – will impact the passing game, Saturday will present no shortage of opportunities for other Nittany Lion wideouts to receive an uptick in playing time heading into 2022.
“It it’s an opportunity for KeAndre (Lambert-Smith), for Parker (Washington), an opportunity for (Malik) Meiga and those guys to step up,” Franklin said.
On Wednesday, Franklin said offensive lineman Olu Fashanu will start in place of an injured Rasheed Walker.
“He was going to start earlier in the year and had an injury and was unable to start…” Franklin said of Fashanu. “We’ve been preparing and planning and we have a lot of faith and confidence in him.”
While Penn State’s roster will look a bit different this weekend because of opt outs, it will offer a good glimpse of what to expect in 2022 as players who weren’t used of featured heavily during the regular season will see an increase in their workload.
“It’s an opportunity for another player,” Franklin said. “I think it’s also going to give us a really good kind of picture of what our future is going to be. Guys are going to get a bunch of reps in this game that maybe hadn’t throughout the season.”