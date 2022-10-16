Penn State dropped six spots to No. 16 with 629 points in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday afternoon.
The Nittany Lions’ fall comes a day after Michigan earned a 41-17 win at Michigan Stadium. Michigan’s offense generated 418 yards rushing and four touchdowns in the win that improved the Wolverines to 7-0 this season. The loss was Penn State’s first of the season and put the program at 5-1 overall this year.
Saturday’s rushing output by the Wolverines marked the first time since the 2016 that the program crossed the 400-yards rushing threshold. Michigan moved up one spot to No. 4 with 1,384 points in the AP Top 25 poll.
“When you’re not able to control the line of scrimmage the way you need to control the line of scrimmage, you’re going to have a hard time winning games,” Penn State coach James Franklin said postgame. “They were able to stick with a game plan, stick with what they do.”
Ohio State, (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) which was idle this weekend, maintained its spot at No. 2 (1,509 points) in the AP Top 25. Illinois climbed six spots to No. 18 (433 points) as the Big Ten’s third representative in this week’s poll.
Penn State also dropped six spots to No. 16 with 653 points in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was also released on Sunday. Michigan climbed one spot to No. 3 with 1,411 points in the Coaches Poll.
Minnesota (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. contest that will be aired on ABC. It’s the first meeting between the Gophers and the Nittany Lions since 2019 when Minnesota handed Penn State a 31-26 loss, the Nittany Lions’ first that season.
“We just have to make sure that we’re staying together as a team — we can’t lose that bond,” Penn State linebacker Jonathan Sutherland said of players’ mindset and message following their first loss of the season. “We have to be able to trust one another. (We have) to go through the corrections and get better, and not repeat the same mistakes.”
No pressure
Michigan sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy operated mostly without the threat of duress on Saturday behind a Wolverines offensive line that cleared running lanes and excelled in pass protection.
Penn State recorded just one sack, which came courtesy of defensive tackle Coziah Izzard. Cornerback Kalen King — a Detroit native — registered the unit’s lone quarterback hurry. Penn State entered the contest with 13 sacks this season.
McCarthy was 17-for-24 passing for 124 yards with an interception. McCarthy connected with seven pass catchers in his sixth contest as a starter. He also averaged 8.1 yards per rush as he totaled 57 yards rushing on seven carries.
Michigan’s offensive line has only yielded nine sacks this season, the fourth fewest in the Big Ten.
Injury bug
Penn State played without starting offensive lineman Landon Tengwall after Franklin said the redshirt freshman was hurt during pregame warmups. Graduate transfer Hunter Nourzad recorded his first start as a Nittany Lions in Tengwall’s absence.
Penn State finished with 111 yards rushing, and Michigan registered two sacks.
Fourth-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford also exited the game in the fourth quarter. Freshman quarterback Drew Allar appeared in relief and played the remaining minutes of the contest.
When asked about Clifford’s exit, Franklin said: “Sean got hurt.”
Ohio State kickoff time set
Penn State’s Oct. 22 home contest is set for a noon kickoff. The Nittany Lions-Buckeyes contest will be televised on FOX. Penn State on Saturday also announced FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff show will be headed to State College.
