Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing overnight. Low 36F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 60%.