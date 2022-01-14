STATE COLLEGE — Few position group’s depth was tested by injuries as much as the Nittany Lions’ defensive line last year.
After losing a pair of talented defensive linemen in Shaka Toney (Washington Football Team) and Odafe Oweh (Baltimore Ravens) to the NFL draft last April, Penn State used the transfer portal to supplement the loss of talent.
The program added defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie to fill some of the voids and expected to turn to youthful but talented linemen to handle the rest.
Penn State’s brush with unwelcomed news for the unit began a month before the season opener when coach James Franklin announced defensive Adisa Isaac likely wouldn’t play in 2021 because of an injury.
In October, the unit suffered another blow when defensive tackle and team captain PJ Mustipher’s season prematurely ended because of an October injury at Iowa.
The Nittany Lions concluded the season by allowing 361 yards rushing to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl, the second-highest rushing total allowed by the team during the season. Penn State played without Ebiketie and Tangelo, as the pair opted out of the postseason contest.
While Penn State will again have to replace talented pieces in Ebiketie -- a first-team All-Big Ten selection – and Tangelo, it returns enough talent on the defensive front to remain formidable.
For starters, Mustipher earlier this month announced he will return for a fifth season in 2022. Penn State’s defensive line took a noticeable hit during his absence, but his injury allowed for defensive tackles D’Von Ellies (redshirt sophomore) and Coziah Izzard (redshirt freshman) to receive valuable playing time that will be beneficial next season. Izzard and Ellies by logged playing time in 13 games last season.
Sophomore Jordan van den Berg saw extensive playing time in the Outback Bowl, tallying three total tackles in his third game of the year.
The Nittany Lions should also have defensive tackle Hakeem Beamon (redshirt sophomore) available at the position after he was unavailable for most of 2021.
Penn State in season’s past has had the good fortune of solid defensive play, and that trend is expected to continue in 2022.
A healthy Issac will be a key contributor to the position.
The Outback Bowl marked the first career start for redshirt sophomore defensive end Smith Vilbert, who made the most of the opportunity. Vilbert tallied three sacks in the first half to tie an Outback Bowl record. Fellow defensive end Nick Tarburton (redshirt junior) played significant minutes against Arkansas.
The 2022 season will mark the first under new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz, who was hired following Brent Pry’s departure to Virginia Tech in November to become the Hokies’ head coach.