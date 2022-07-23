You’ve got hand it to Termarr Johnson. The young man does not lack for confidence.
When the Pittsburgh Pirates selected the 18-year-old infielder from Atlanta with the fourth overall pick of last Sunday’s amateur draft, he talked about becoming a perennial All-Star and helping his new organization win the World Series.
That is quite a lofty goal considering the Pirates haven’t been to the World Series since beating the Baltimore Orioles in 1979. The Pirates haven’t done a whole lot of winning since, qualifying for the postseason just six times in the ensuing 42 seasons.
But Johnson having outsized expectations is OK. It would be rather depressing to hear him say something like “I can’t wait to I get to the big leagues, become a good player and get traded.”
Which is probably what will happen someday.
Nevertheless, Johnson certainly appears to be a player who could be a building block on a championship team. Multiple scouts, including two I talked with this week, believe Johnson was the best pure hitter in this year’s draft.
One of the two scouts went on to say, “he might be the best pure hitter to come out of high school in the last 10 years.”
Some scouts have gone so far as to compare Johnson’s hitting ability to that of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. and Alex Rodriguez, who hit 697 home runs and collected 3,115 hits in his career.
“I wouldn’t go that far,” the other scout said. “But I could see him winning batting titles. He can really put the bat on the ball.”
Johnson’s statistics dipped a little this year as a senior at Mays High School. However, his outstanding junior season caused him to move near the top of every team’s draft board a year before he was eligible to be selected.
In 2021, he hit .417 with eight doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 23 stolen bases.
“He knows a lot more about hitting than some other young kids,” Pirates scouting director Joe DelliCarri said. “He’s passionate about it, and we think that’s going to continue. That’s what we like a lot about him.”
Johnson’s defense is not nearly as good as his offense. Throw in the fact Johnson stands just 5-foot-8 and very few scouts believe he can play shortstop in the major leagues and most project him as a second baseman.
However, the Pirates plan to have him begin his career as a shortstop in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.
“We think he can play there,” general manager Ben Cherington said. “Most of our shortstops get exposed on both sides of the bag at some point. Probably will be the case for him, too. We believe in him as a defender.”
Johnson certainly believes in himself, though it is important to note his attitude comes from a place of confidence rather than cockiness.
“I know my game will speak for itself at the end of the day,” Johnson said. “I know my track record of being a great baseball player and a great person is going to speak for itself.”
The Pirates are banking on Johnson’s game speaking very loudly.
• • •
On a personal note, I am sad to say this will be my last column for the Tribune. I’ve had a lot of fun writing them the last two seasons and hope you have enjoyed reading them.
I am moving on to PittsburghBaseballNow, where I will be the primary Pirates’ beat writer for the revamped website and oversee a three-man staff.
I would like to thank the Tribune for giving me the opportunity to do what I love best and that’s write about baseball.
Most importantly, I would like to thank you for reading.
