PITTSBURGH — A false narrative developed about Gerrit Cole during his final years with the Pittsburgh Pirates. It was the same one that surrounded Barry Bonds in his last seasons with the franchise.
The story went that Cole hated Pittsburgh, hated Pittsburgh, and desperately wanted to leave. It was a similar thing with Bonds, who was said to be counting the days until he could head out of town.
Here’s the truth of the matter: Neither Cole nor Bonds had a desire to leave Pittsburgh. They might have realized it was an inevitable the Pirates would not spend the money needed to re-sign them, but both were happy in Pittsburgh.
Truth be told, the only time either of them got frustrated was when they had their contracts renewed by the Pirates early in their careers before becoming eligible for salary arbitration.
I talked to them about it both when they played for the Pirates and after they left Pittsburgh. Both will say to this day they would have loved to have spent their entire careers in Pittsburgh.
Anytime I run across Bonds on the baseball trail, the conversation inevitably turns to the seven seasons he spent with the Pirates from 1986-92 and his profound disappointment to leave town without a World Series title.
Bonds also mentions that he often wonders what might have been had Pirates ownership kept together the core of the teams that won three straight National League East titles from 1990-92.
Cole’s love for Pittsburgh and Pirates was evident this past week when the New York Yankees visited PNC Park for a two-game series. It was his first return as a player since being traded to the Houston Astros prior to the 2018 season.
Cole spent 23 minutes talking to the media and about 22 covered his time with the Pirates and his memories of Pittsburgh. Even after his formal interview session was done, he spent another 20 minutes chatting informally with various reporters.
When asked for his most vivid memory of his five seasons with the Pirates, Cole did not pick a specific moment. Instead, it was the entire three-year period from 2013-15 when the Pirates contended for the NL Central title and played in the wild card game each season.
The Pirates had registered 20 consecutive losing seasons from 1993-2012 — which coincided with Bonds’ departure — before breaking through with a postseason berth in 2013.
“The elation we were able to share with the fans and the wild-card banner,” Cole said. “Those three-four years pressing for the division. That window was special for us.”
I chatted with Cole afterward and our conversation were much like my ones with Bonds.
Cole, too, can’t help but wonder what might have been if ownership would have held the core of those 2013-15 teams longer. Perhaps the Pirates’ World Series drought would not stretch to 1979.
The narratives about Bonds and Cole are reminiscent of another notable player who did not spend nearly as much time with the Pirates.
Kenny Lofton signed as a free agent during spring training in 2003. He clearly did not want to come to the Pirates, but his only other offer was from Tampa Bay and the then-Devil Rays were the laughingstocks of baseball.
Lofton played just four months with the Pirates before being traded to the Chicago Cubs. Yet anytime I see him, he talks enthusiastically about his partial season in Pittsburgh, one of 11 teams he played for during his 17-year career.
The point is, players like it in Pittsburgh. It’s a good place to play with a beautiful ballpark in an outstanding city and region.
The frustrating part for them — and everyone else — is the Pirates never seems to have ownership that matches the venue or the fans.
And that’s sad.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.