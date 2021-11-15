STATE COLLEGE — Ten games into the season, it looks like Penn State might have finally decided on its feature back.
Keyvone Lee had a team-high 20 carries for another team-leading 88 yards in Penn State’s 21-17 loss to No. 6 Michigan on Saturday.
Running back John Lovett started against the Wolverines, but Lee entered the game during Penn State’s second drive. Lovett ended with 17 carries on four carries. Quarterback Sean Clifford had 16 yards on 16 carries.
In the moment of competition, Lee said he wasn’t paying attention to his carry count against the Wolverines.
“I was just playing,” Lee said. “I was so caught up in just making plays, just playing and being me. I was really worried about how my touches.”
Penn State ended with 109 yards rushing.
Saturday marked the first time since their Oct. 9 contest at Iowa that the Nittany Lions tallied more than 100 yards on the ground. Previous highs this season include 240 yards against Ball State, 209 against Indiana and 107 against Iowa.
“We had plans to chip them for most of the day,” Penn State coach James Franklin said of Saturday’s game plan for the Wolverines. “We had plans to screen them as much as we could, and they stay with the run game and not go away from the run game.”
Up to this point of the season, Penn State has opted for a running back-by-committee approach. Noah Cain leads the way with 93 carries. Lee’s outing on Saturday upped his season’s carry total to 76 through 10 games, which ranks third on the team. Clifford’s 77 carries are the second-most. Devyn Ford only has 11 carries through 10 games.
This year’s rushing numbers are starkly different from those just one year ago.
Despite a five-game losing streak to start the season, the Nittany Lions ended 2020 ranked fifth in the Big Ten in yards rushing with 1,569. Their 174.3 yards-per-game average ranked fourth among conference teams, and their 15 touchdowns were enough to end the year in the upper half of the Big Ten in the category.
This year, however, Penn State’s 106.7 yards-per-game average ranks 13th among the Big Ten’s 14 teams. Only three Big Ten teams have scored fewer rushing touchdowns than the Nittany Lions (10).
Entering the weekend, the most amount of carries Lee tallied this season was 10, which he recorded at Iowa. Last year, he received the bulk of his work near the end of the season. After accumulating 19 carries through the first four games, Lee ended the year with 70 carries over the last five games. His 99 carries last year only trailed Clifford, and his four rushing touchdowns were a position-group best.
While the run game has caused its fair share of gasps this season, Lee said he’s encouraged by the Nittany Lions’ effort and step in a forward direction against the Wolverines.
Penn State and Lee will have three more chances to build on Saturday’s 100-yard effort with remaining games against Rutgers, No. 8 Michigan State and a bowl opponent.
“It was going,” Lee said of the improvement on Saturday. “I liked it. We’re going to keep building on it, keep learning and keep growing.”