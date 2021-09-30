STATE COLLEGE – It’s been nearly one year since Indiana defeated Penn State, 36-35, during overtime in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
The two Big Ten East programs set off in opposite directions following the Hoosiers’ upset win, their first in 33 seasons against a top-10 ranked team.
Indiana parlayed its season-opening victory to a four-game win streak and a No. 12 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll of the season.
Penn State, meanwhile, lost four more games to begin the season 0-5 before rattling off a four-game win streak to end the year. The Nittany Lions’ five-game slide to begin the 2020 season marked the first time in program history a team began the season with five-straight losses.
Penn State has since stabilized from its 4-5 2020 season, as the Nittany Lions enter this weekend’s contest with the Hoosiers ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and undefeated a 4-0.
Indiana – which began the season ranked No. 17 – finds itself unranked after a 2-2 start to the season.
While revenge might be on the minds of the many Penn State fans still reeling from last year’s upset win by the Hoosiers, Penn State players said they’re giving this week’s opponent the same treatment they give others.
“We don’t believe in revenge games,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said this week. “We’re focused on this week. We can’t focus on last year because last year already happened. We can’t do anything about that. We can’t go back and change time.”
Penn State coach James Franklin offered a similar response on Tuesday when asked during his weekly press conference if he’s used examples from last year’s game when stressing the importance of coaching points.
“Our entire focus and energy are on beating Indiana this Saturday, this season,” Franklin said. “And although previous records I think are interesting to look at, previous records against certain opponents and all these types of things, but at the end of the day, all that really matters is you have to find a way to beat the team that you are playing this Saturday.”
The Hoosiers began the season with a 34-6 loss at Iowa, now ranked No. 5 nationally. They rebounded a week later with a 56-14 win against Idaho, but suffered their second loss the season, 38-24, in Week 3 against Cincinnati, which is now ranked seventh in the nation.
The Hoosiers secured their second win of the season last week, defeating Western Kentucky, 33-31.
Indiana’s slow start to the season might have caused some of the national interest and intrigue of this week’s contest – scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC – to dull, but Nittany Lions players aren’t letting that cloud their judgment of this year’s Hoosiers team.
Although Penn State players and coaches said revenge isn’t on their minds as they prepare to face Indiana on Saturday, they have said they aren’t taking the Hoosiers any less seriously because of their .500 record.
“They’re extremely talented, so all our focus is going into getting ready and preparing the best we can for them, and strapping up on Saturday and going out there and playing,” Mustipher said.