PITTSNURGH — Coming on the heels of an embarrassing ten-point loss to UMBC at home this past Saturday, Pitt lost a heartbreaker as the Panthers fell to Minnesota, 54-53, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at the Petersen Events Center on Tuesday night.
Minnesota’s Luke Loewe made the game-winning shot with 2.4 seconds remaining, his first bucket of the night.
The Panthers led 53-50 with 2:56 remaining after guard Femi Odukale made two free throws. Pitt would turn it over twice in the final two minutes of the game, with Payton Willis’ second-chance layup pulling the Gophers within one with 30 seconds remaining. A missed jumper by Jamarius Burton with 12 seconds left gave the Gophers the ball, leading to Loewe’s game-winner.
The loss wasted a 25-point, 14-rebound effort by Pitt’s John Hugley. The sophomore forward hit a three at the first half buzzer to give the Panthers a 24-22 lead at the half. No other Panthers scored in double digits.
Jamison Battle scored 16 and snagged 7 boards, both team highs for the Gophers. Willis added 15 points for Minnesota. Both Battle and Willis went 3-for-8 from beyond the arc, while the Panthers made a total of three three-pointers as a team.
Odukale made a turnaround jumper with 9:59 remaining. The Panthers were on a 9-0 run and led 42-34. Minnesota called a timeout after Odukale’s bucket. Coming out of the timeout, the Gophers got right back into it as Battle made back-to-back three-pointers, the second one coming off an Odukale turnover. Battle tied it at 42 with 8:35 left in the game after a Mouhamadou Gueye offensive turnover. The Panthers would never lead by more than three the rest of the way.
Pitt outrebounded Minnesota 40-33, but it was again turnovers and being outscored from three-point range that killed the Panthers. Pitt committed 12 turnovers that led to 16 points for the Gophers, while Minnesota outshot Pitt 37 percent to 20 percent from beyond the arc, making a total of seven three-pointers to Pitt’s three.
The Panthers will open ACC play against Virginia in Charlottesville on Friday night.