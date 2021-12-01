The All-ACC team was announced on Tuesday morning and Pitt led the way with 12 selections.
First-team selections were quarterback Kenny Pickett, who led the ACC with 40 touchdowns and a 67.7 completion percentage. Pickett became the first quarterback in Pitt history —and just the third in ACC history—to pass for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns.
Sophomore wide receiver Jordan Addison was also named to the first team. Addison had a breakout year after earning Honorable Mention All-ACC honors in his true freshman season of 2020. Addison leads the country with 17 touchdown receptions and is one of three finalists for the Biletnikoff Award.
Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was also named to the first team after posting 12 tackles for loss and seven sacks, the most of any defensive tackle in the ACC.
Earning All-ACC second team honors were defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado, linebacker SirVocea Dennis, safety Brandon Hill, tight end Lucas Krull, and offensive tackle Carter Warren. Hill and Dennis are the top two tacklers for the Panthers, while Baldonado leads the team with eight sacks. Krull is second on the team behind only Addison with six receiving touchdowns. Warren has been a major part of an offensive line that has taken a step forward this year in both pass protection and run blocking.
In addition to being named to the All-ACC first team at wide receiver, Addison was named to the third team as an all-purpose player after taking over punt return duties for Pitt’s last four games due to injuries to Jaylon Barden and Melquise Stovall. Addison has averaged 14.6 yards per punt return.
Offensive tackle Gabe Houy and guard Marcus Minor all earned third-team honors, as did kicker Sam Scarton. Scarton has made 16-of-19 field goal attempts this season.
Nine Pitt players earned All-ACC Honorable Mention honors. Fifth-year long snapper Cal Adomitis was named in the specialist category. Center Owen Drexel and guard Jake Kradel also earned honorable mentions, as did true freshman tight end Gavin Bartholomew. The defense had five players earn honorable mentions—defensive end Deslin Alexandre, linebackers Phil Campbell III and John Petrishen, cornerback Damarri Mathis, and safety Erick Hallett.
There were no Pitt players named to the Preseason All-ACC team as the Panthers were picked to finish fourth in the Coastal Division.
Pickett’s extraordinary season could earn even more ACC accolades this week; The conference will announce offensive, defensive, and overall players of the year on Wednesday.