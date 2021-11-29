PITTSBURGH — It’s a matchup few saw coming before the season, but Pitt and Wake Forest will meet in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte on Saturday night as the conference will crown its first champion not named Clemson since the 2014 season.
Clemson was the runaway favorite to win the Atlantic Division and the conference for the seventh straight year, while North Carolina was expected to capture the Coastal Division after an 8-3 regular season and an Orange Bowl appearance in 2020. Both teams were ranked in the top 10 to begin the season but lost their opening games and each had two losses before the end of September, opening the door for the Panthers and the Demon Deacons.
Though Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi says he thinks Clemson is still a force to be reckoned with year in and year out, he hopes this season is a springboard for Pitt and other teams to be regular contenders in the ACC.
“Everybody’s got a chance, and I think that’s a beautiful thing,” Narduzzi said in a Zoom call with the media.
Though there was no real “Coastal chaos” in 2021 – the Panthers controlled their own destiny by virtue of losing just one conference game – Narduzzi likes that the division has been competitive just about every year.
“The Coastal Division is an outstanding division,” he said. “The ACC is great football and does not get enough respect across the country.”
For the Panthers, the road back to the ACC Championship Game seemed long after a disappointing 6-5 season in 2020. The defense lost five starters from last year’s team and the offense lost a four-year starter at center to the NFL.
The return of Kenny Pickett, who put up the best numbers by a quarterback in Pitt history, was certainly a catalyst for the Panthers, though Narduzzi was quick to stress that it’s not just Pickett who is responsible for Pitt winning its second Coastal Division title in four seasons.
“Kenny can’t do it all by himself,” Narduzzi said. “It comes down to all the guys around him. Kenny can’t be who he is without Jordan Addison. You know, a guy that’s running down the field, getting open, running precise routes. The rest of the guys – he can’t do it without his offensive line.
“I think it’s been team building. It’s been roster management of getting the right players in the right positions and doing what our players do best on offense – and Kenny has obviously gotten better every year,” Narduzzi said.
Much like Pitt, who was picked to finish fourth in its division, Wake Forest wasn’t getting much attention before the season began after a 4-4 regular season finish in 2020 and a loss in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. The Demon Deacons were picked to finish fifth in the Atlantic Division.
And much like Pitt, which returned 13 “super seniors” in 2021, Wake Forest has benefitted from experienced returning group.
“We’ve been really good. We’ve been consistent,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “We’ve been to five consecutive bowls, but we didn’t ever have that one breakout season. I said to the staff before the season, ‘I don’t put pressure on us, but I really believe if we’re going to have that breakout year, this year is our best opportunity.’ ”
The two coaches who led their respective teams on improbable journeys this season have known each other for decades and have become friends. They had nothing but praise for one another during Sunday’s media session.
“Pat and I have been friends for close to 25 years,” Clawson said. “I was the offensive coordinator at Villanova in the mid-90s and he was the defensive coordinator at Rhode Island, and we certainly stayed in touch through the years about all different things – coaching, recruiting. Pat’s a good guy. He’s an excellent football coach.”
“Dave’s just become a really good friend that we bounce a lot of things off each other through the years and really don’t talk a lot of football, it’s more just coaching,” Narduzzi said. “I’ve followed his career from wherever he’s been to the northeast and Bowling Green and Tennessee and just all the different places he’s been. Tremendous football coach.”
Clawson’s first appearance in the ACC Championship Game will come against the team he grew up rooting for, thanks to his father’s local ties.
“My dad’s from Johnstown, Pennsylvania. He played basketball at UPJ and then he transferred to Pitt. His undergraduate degree is from Pitt,” Clawson said. “Then in that time of life that you become a huge sports fan, I lived in a little town called St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania.
“We’d go to one or two games every year back in the 70s,” Clawson elaborated. “I grew up with Pitt football. Matt Cavanaugh, Tony Dorsett, Dan Marino, Rickey Jackson, Hugh Green. I was a diehard Pitt fan. I can still remember when they won the Sugar Bowl in the National Championship in (1976).
“It’s kind of a neat thrill for me career-wise to be able to coach against a team that I grew up rooting for as a young kid.”