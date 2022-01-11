STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s wrestling program opened its Big Ten portion of the schedule with a pair of wins against East foes Maryland and Indiana.
Nittany Lion wrestlers dominated Terrapin grapples in a 46-0 victory on Friday. Penn State closed out the weekend with a 29-11 win against Indiana on Sunday.
Penn State now sits at 10-0 on the season.
Friday’s meet marked Drew Hilderbrandt’s first appearance as a Nittany Lion. Hilderbrandt transferred from Central Michigan late last year and debuted at 125 pounds against the Terrapins.
Hilderbrandt needed just 1:38 to pin Maryland’s Zach Spence and earn his first victory with his new program. Two days later, Hilderbrandt posted a 3-0 decision against Indiana’s Jacob Moran, who’s ranked No. 25 at 125 pounds.
“I got goosebumps when I came out, and I was like, ‘Wow. This is sweet,’” Hilderbrandt said on Saturday following his first meet at Penn State’s Rec Hall. “I made sure I stayed calm. (Against) Maryland I might have gotten too hyped, but today I really tried to stay focused, relaxed, and wrestle my match.”
Hilderbrandt gives Penn State an experienced and veteran presence at 125 pounds. In four seasons at Central Michigan, the Granger, Indiana, native was a three-time NCAA qualifier in 2019, 2021 and 2021, and he was a Mid-American Conference champion in 2020 and 2021.
“We’re super happy to have him,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said of Hilderbrandt following Friday’s meet. “(He’s a) great competitor and has had a lot of success. He’s had a great, tough kid, and just fits right in really well.”
Next man up
Penn State entered Sunday’s meet against Indiana without two of its NCAA champions as top-ranked Nittany Lions Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds) and Nick Lee (141 pounds) were unavailable against the Hoosiers.
Penn State turned to Baylor Shunk and Brandon Meredith to replace Bravo-Young and Lee, respectively.
Indiana’s Brock Hudkins (No. 19) earned an 18-3 technical fall victory (5:30) against Shunk, who elevated from his usual 125-pound classification to wrestle Hudkins at 133 pounds.
Indiana’s Cayden Rooks (No. 26) earned a 9-4 win against Meredith, who also wrestled up from 125/133 pounds.
“Had some guys that kind of got thrown in there at the last second – weren’t really expecting it,” Sanderson said of Sunday’s roster reconfiguration. “I suspect we’ll have more of that, and not just us, but in college wrestling, at least this next little while. I was happy our guys were willing and able to jump in there and wrestle.”
Still perfect
Eight Penn State wrestlers enter this weekend’s meet against No. 16 Rutgers with perfect records.
Lee (8-0), Bravo-Young (8-0), Hilderbrandt (2-0), Aaron Brooks (8-0, 184 pounds), No. 2 Max Dean (10-0, 197 pounds), No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet (8-0, 285 pounds), No. 1 Carter Starocci (10-0, 174 pounds) and Shayne Van Ness (149 pounds, 2-0) have yet to be defeated this season.
Through last week, Penn State wrestlers compiled a 17-3 record in two Big Ten duals. The Nittany Lions have outscored their opponents 308-95 in duals this season while accumulating 27 pins to opponents’ seven.
“I think we’re really starting to hit our stride heading into Big Ten conference matches,” Brooks said. “I think everyone’s really gaining confidence, which is a good thing. That’s really 95 percent of it. Being faithful in what you’re doing and your shots, I think you see it in a lot of our guys who are wrestling. Taking more risks, but also getting more rewards from it.”