STATE COLLEGE – No. 20 Penn State heads to No. 5 Ohio State in the midst of a two-game losing streak seeking any momentum it can grab for the final five games of the regular season.
Despite last week’s nine-overtime loss to Illinois or an injury to starting quarterback Sean Clifford, Nittany Lions players say they’re not dwelling on what could have been this season. Earlier this month, Penn State ranked fourth nationally in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.
“We have a lot of football ahead of us,” Penn State defensive end said Arnold Ebiketie said on Tuesday. “Last week didn’t go our way. We’re not going to put our heads down, we’re just going to keep fighting because we know what we’re capable of in that locker room.”
Two weeks after being knocked out of the Iowa game with an undisclosed injury, Clifford started against the Illini. He wasn’t as involved in the offense’s run game unlike other times this season.
“This week, I really truly believe that I will be at 100 percent by the end of the week,” Clifford said on Wednesday. “Working really hard doing everything possible to get my body right… I’m doing everything I can to put the best product on the field.”
Unlike Clifford, Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher didn’t return to the Nittany Lions’ starting lineup last week. He’ll miss the rest of the year with an undisclosed season-ending injury.
Without Mustipher plugging the middle of the defensive front last week, Illinois running backs Chase Brown (223 yards) and Josh McCray (142 yards) combined to run for 357 yards.
The Nittany Lions’ defensive front will look to avoid a repeat performance against one of the best running backs in the Big Ten. Ohio State freshman TreVeyon Henderson ranks fifth in the conference in yards rushing (693), but his 11 touchdowns this season lead all Big Ten backs.
While Ohio State’s defense this season hasn’t been as formidable as in years past, the Buckeyes offense has found its stride as it enters Saturday the winners of five straight.
At 49.3 points per game, Ohio State boasts the conference’s highest-scoring offense.
Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud’s 22 touchdown passes pace all conference quarterbacks, and he averages a league-leading 327.5 yards per game.
The Ohio State wide-receiving duo of junior Garrett Wilson (605, six touchdowns) and senior Chris Olave (518 yards, eight touchdowns) have combined for 1,123 yards and 14 scores.
“They are as explosive as any offense in the country right now,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Tuesday. “The quarterback C.J. Stroud is playing with tremendous confidence. He’s getting better every single week, obviously surrounded with a bunch of explosive players and TreVeyon Henderson, I think, has really changed him since his role has grown in the offense.”
Penn State sits one game shy of clinching bowl eligibility for the season. However, a reaming schedule that also includes games against No. 6 Michigan (Nov. 13) and No. 8 Michigan State (Nov. 27), mean the Nittany Lions have little margin for error as they try to accomplish that goal.
Ohio State has won four-consecutive games against the Nittany Lions.
“I feel like we have a strong group, a strong locker room,” Penn State linebacker Ellis Brooks said. “Everyone’s keeping the morale up, keeping the spirit up, ready to fight, ready to work... Just trying to win each day so that Saturdays take care of themselves.”