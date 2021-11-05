STATE COLLEGE – Last week, Penn State dropped its third-consecutive game as Ohio State earned a 33-24 win in Columbus to send the Nittany Lions to 5-3 on the season.
A month ago, Penn State rose to No. 4 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after an early season surge that included wins against College Football Playoff-ranked teams in No. 13 Auburn and No. 21 Wisconsin.
Since then, the Nittany Lions have lost contests against Iowa and Illinois, in addition to their most recent slip up at Ohio State.
Bowl eligibility is reached once a team wins six games, and with four games remaining on Penn State’s regular-season schedule, its margin of error is becoming increasingly slim.
The Nittany Lions travel to Maryland (5-3, 2-3 Big Ten) this weekend in a rematch of a contest the Terrapins won by a score of 35-19 last season in State College. Last week, Maryland snapped its three-game losing streak with a three-point home win against Indiana.
Seven-win Michigan visits Beaver Stadium on Nov. 13, and barring an upset by two-win Indiana this weekend, the Wolverines should roll into State College at 8-1. Penn State has won two straight against Michigan, and the Wolverines haven’t won in Happy Valley since the 2015 season.
Penn State hosts Rutgers (4-4) on Nov. 20 in the Nittany Lions’ final home game of the season. When using history as a barometer, the Scarlet Knights present the Nittany Lions with their greatest chance to reach the six-win threshold. Rutgers hasn’t beaten Penn State since the 1988 season.
The Nittany Lions close out the regular season with a road game at Michigan State. The Spartans made their debut at No. 3 in the first College Football Playoff ranking of the season, which was released on Tuesday. At 8-0 this year, Michigan State remains the Big Ten’s lone undefeated team.
Penn State has played in 50 bowl games, which ranks sixth among FBS programs and third in the Big Ten behind Nebraska (53) and Ohio State (53). Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.
While Penn State has yet to officially clinch bowl eligibility, here’s where a handful of experts expect the Nittany Lions to land for the holidays.
• CBS Sports: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Virginia Tech (Dec. 29): A Penn State-Virginia Tech matchup would pit the Big Ten against the ACC. With just four wins headed to Week 10, the Hokies need two more wins to cement bowl plans. Virginia Tech has remaining games against Boston College, Duke, Miami (Florida) and in-state rival Virginia. Penn State was scheduled to play at Virginia Tech in 2020 before the Big Ten pivoted to conference-only play in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
• 247Sports: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Arizona State (Dec. 30): Penn State hasn’t traveled out West since playing Washington in Tempe, Arizona, in the 2017 Fiesta Bowl. A trip to Las Vegas would mark a first for the program. Penn State defeated Arizona State in the 1977 Fiesta Bowl, which is the only meeting between the two schools. Arizona State. The Sun Devils sport a similar 5-3 record as the Nittany Lions.
• Athlon Sports: Citrus Bowl vs. Texas A&M (Jan. 1): The Jimbo Fisher-led Aggies clinched bowl eligibility two weeks ago with a win against South Carolina to bring them to 6-2. Penn State has played Texas A&M since the 2007 Alamo Bowl, but the Nittany Lions are 3-1 all-time in contests against the Aggies. Fisher last month became the first Nick Saban assistant to score a win against the Alabama head coach.
• USA Today: Las Vegas Bowl vs. Oregon State (Dec. 30): USA Today is another believer in Penn State to Las Vegas. Rather than Arizona State, however, it projects that the Nittany Lions will draw a different Pac 12 opponent in Oregon State. The Beavers won four of their first five games of the season and are third in the Pac 12 North. With Colorado and Stanford as its next two opponents, Oregon State should face little resistance reaching the six-win requirement.
• Sporting News: Outback Bowl vs. Ole Miss (Jan. 1): Penn State hasn’t played in the Outback Bowl since 2011, but it’s had success in the Tampa, Florida-based bowl as it’s gone 3-1 in games there. For Ole Miss, a trip to the Outback Bowl would mark its second-consecutive. Ole Miss defeated Indiana in the contest last season. A meeting between the Ole Miss and Penn State would mark a first in both teams’ histories.