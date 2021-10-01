As Penn State enters October, it lays claim to one of the nation’s best early season resumes. The 4-0 Nittany Lions boast wins against No. 22 Auburn, and once-ranked No. 12 Wisconsin.
Penn State’s early season surge has seen the program elevate to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, a 15-spot rise from the Nittany Lions’ Week 1 rank of No. 19.
The Nittany Lions also rank sixth in the most recent USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Penn State began the year No. 20 in the Coaches Poll.
“There’ll be a lot to learn from this, there’ll be a lot to grow from this, and we’ll go from there, but we have found four different ways to get wins, and we’re going to need to learn from that and grow and take another step this week,” Penn State coach James Franklin said after his team’s win against Villanova on Saturday.”
As of Sunday, four of the Nittany Lions’ remaining eight regular-season opponents are ranked among teams in the AP Top 25: No. 5 Iowa (Oct. 9), No. 11 Ohio State (Oct. 30), No. 11 Michigan (Nov. 13) and No. 17 Michigan State (Nov. 27).
Penn State also has two contests against teams – Maryland and Rutgers – listed among teams receiving votes in the AP Top 25. Indiana, Penn State’s opponent this week, comes to Happy Valley with a 2-2 record. Illinois visits Penn State on Oct. 23 and is 1-4 this season.
ESPN currently ranks Penn State. No. 11 in its football power index vs. all FBS teams. According to ESPN, the Nittany Lions’ remaining schedule is the 11th toughest in FBS – the highest among Big Ten programs. The outlet lists the Nittany Lions No. 7 for strength of record.
The Nittany Lions’ current standing in the AP Top 25 speaks to the body of work they’ve been able to assemble in the first part of the season. Victorious outcomes in road trips to Iowa and Ohio State will have Penn State in prime position for the first College Football Playoff rankings – which drop on Nov. 2.
“It’s hard work paying off,” Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown said last week. “We’ve been working since January, so these four wins have been no surprise to us. It says our hard work we put in and the dedication the coaches put in is all coming together now.”