STATE COLLEGE — Penn State starting quarterback Sean Clifford will return for another season.
The third-year starter announced on Twitter on Friday he will use the additional year of eligibility afforded as COVID-19 relief to student-athletes and return for the 2022 season.
The 2022 season will be Clifford’s sixth with the program.
“Penn State is more than football for me,” Clifford posted to Twitter. “It is my family. My teammates, Coach Franklin, the staff and community have shaped me into the man I am today and I am forever grateful. I am beyond thankful for the support system I have back home, as my mom, dad, and brother have stood by me every step of the way.”
“With that being said, I will be returning to Penn State to play one more season in the Blue and White. I could not pass up the chance to be with this family and play the game I love again.”
In 12 games during the regular season, Clifford is 247 of 396 passing for 2,912 yards with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions. This season has been the most productive for the senior as he’s posted career highs in yards passing, completions, passing attempts and completion percentage (62.4).
“Fired up!!!! Let’s Go! WeAre!” tweeted Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
Penn State will conclude its 2021 season on Jan. 1 against Arkansas in the Outback Bowl (noon, ABC).
Clifford was announced a starter in August 2019 and guided the Nittany Lions to an 11-2 record during his first season as a starter. He passed for 2,654 yards and 23 touchdowns against seven interceptions as Penn State earned a win in the New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl in 2019.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native regressed in 2020 during a 4-5 season in which he was 152-for-251 passing for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns with nine interceptions.
Clifford’s return would send the Nittany Lions into 2022 with five scholarship quarterbacks. Penn State is set to sign freshman signal-callers Drew Allar and Beau Pribula next Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period. Redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson and freshman Christian Veilleux are also rostered this season.