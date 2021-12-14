STATE COLLEGE — Redshirt sophomore quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson will suit up for another program next season.
The Penn State signal-caller on Monday announced his entry into the NCAA transfer portal just two days after starter Sean Clifford shared that he will return for his sixth season of eligibility in 2022.
“Thank you Penn State University for the countless, unforgettable memories, and life long relationships that was built these past 3 years,” Roberson shared in a note on Twitter. “Thank you Coach Franklin and staff for believing and taking a chance on me. After much thought and consideration, my family and I have decided it is best that I enter my name in the transfer portal with 3 remaining years of eligibility.”
Roberson signed with Penn State as a four-star prospect from the 2018 recruiting class. He ends his Penn State career with 85 yards passing and one touchdown against two interceptions.
Roberson played in three games this season.
He entered the Nittany Lions’ road contest against Iowa on Oct. 9 following a first-half injury to Clifford. Roberson was 7 of 21 passing for 34 yards with two interceptions in a 23-20 loss.
The New Jersey native recorded his first completion and his first touchdown in the Nittany Lions’ Sept. 11 win against Ball State. His first collegiate completion was a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end Theo Johnson.
Roberson was 3-for-5 passing for 28 yards against Villanova in Week 4.
Freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux supplanted Roberson as No. 2 on the depth chart at quarterback in the weeks following the Iowa game. Veilleux further cemented his stronghold on the position after he threw for 235 yards and three touchdowns in the Nittany Lions’ 28-0 shutout win against Rutgers on Nov. 20.
Penn State is expected to sign two quarterbacks (Drew Allar, Beau Pribula) from the 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday.