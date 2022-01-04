STATE COLLEGE – Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker is headed to the NFL, ending speculation about whether or not he would return to the program for an additional season.
Walker, a redshirt junior, announced his decision on Monday.
“The last four years have been some of the best years of my life,” Walker said in a statement released on Twitter. “I’ve met tons of great people and learned more about myself than ever.”
Walker entered his fourth season in State College under much attention as draft experts at the beginning of the year tabbed the Maryland native as one of the promising offensive line prospects eligible for the 2022 NFL draft.
Injuries tabled some of that momentum, as Walker missed Penn’s State final two games of the regular season along with the Nittany Lions’ Outback Bowl meeting with Arkansas. Penn State redshirt freshman Olu Fashanu started in place of Walker at left tackle for the Outback Bowl.
Walker arrived at Penn State as a four-star prospect from the Nittany Lions’ 2018 recruiting class. After taking a redshirt year in 2018, he logged 13 starts on the offensive line at left tackle in 2019. He was part of an offensive line that allowed the Nittany Lions to rush for 190.6 yards per game, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten.
Walker played in all nine of Penn State’s games in 2020. He was named a third-team All-Big Ten selection by members of the conference’s media, and Big Ten coaches named him an honorable mention selection. Penn State’s rushing offense averaged 174.3 yards per game and accumulated 1,569 yards in 2020.
“First and foremost, I would like to thank God because without Him, I would have never made it this far,” Walker said in his statement. “I would like to thank my family for always supporting me and pushing me to be the best version of me in all aspects of life. I would also like to thank Coach (James) Franklin and Coach (Phil) Trautwein for believing in me and giving me this tremendous opportunity to play football at the highest collegiate level possible.”
Walker is the eighth player to declare for the draft. He joins linebackers Brandon Smith, Ellis Brooks and Jesse Luketa, defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo, safety Jaquan Brisker and wide receiver Jahan Dotson.