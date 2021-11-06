STATE COLLEGE – At 5-3 overall and 2-3 in Big Ten contests, Penn State and Maryland sport similar records as they head into their weekend matchup in College Park, Maryland.
A week after dropping a nine-point game at Ohio State, the Nittany Lions look for their first win since they shut out Indiana, 24-0, on Oct. 2. They’ve since gone 0-3 to enter Week 10.
Today marks a return to a program that proved to be a launchpad for eighth-year Penn State head coach James Franklin. He served various roles on the Maryland coaching staff in the early 2000 and late 2000s.
“I had a great experience there,” he said earlier this week. “I’m very appreciative of it. Obviously going back, there’s still a lot of people I know, but there’s also been a tremendous amount of changes, as well, from a facilities standpoint and all those types of things.”
Penn State’s stellar pass defense will attempt to contain a high-powered Maryland offense that ranks second in the Big Ten in passing. The Terrapins under second-year starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa average 309.3 yards passing per game, which only trails Ohio State (346.3).
The Nittany Lions’ defense through eight games yields 193.9 yards passing per game to opposing quarterbacks. The unit has only allowed five passing touchdowns, which is tied for a Big Ten best.
In last year’s 35-19 win in State College, Tagovailoa threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.
The Alabama transfer this season has accumulated 2,384 yards passing and 17 touchdowns with eight interceptions. In last week’s win against Indiana, he set a career-high for yards passing with 419.
“He’s a good player; he’s able to make plays,” Penn State safety Keaton Ellis said. “He can make all the throws. We’re excited for the competition, and we’re really excited to play. He’s a great player.”
Tagovailoa’s counterpart, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford, last week showed marked improvement from his performance against Illinois. While it’s undetermined if he’s finally healed from an undisclosed injury suffered at Iowa on Oct. 9, he undoubtedly looked more comfortable passing the football.
Clifford attempted a career-high 52 passes against the Buckeyes.
The Terrapins’ run and pass defense have been susceptible to the big play this season, which should present Penn State’s offense with a number of opportunities for explosive plays.
Penn State’s anemic ground game is still looking for its break-out moment. Baylor transfer John Lovett led the group with 13 carries for 20 yards against Ohio State last week.
“For us, it starts with getting push and creating some holes and running with a mentality and pad level and being more efficient,” Franklin said of getting more out of his team’s run game. “And then the next step is being able to make some of those guys miss and break some tackles in the hole and accelerate and take it the distance, whether it’s 40, 50, 60, 80 yards, whatever it may be, and we haven’t had that.”
The Terrapins rank 13th in the Big Ten in run defense (161 yards per game), and they’ve allowed a Big Ten second-worst 30.4 points to opponents.