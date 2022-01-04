TAMPA, Fla. – Penn State linebacker Jesse Luketa, a Mercyhurst Prep High product, didn’t wait long to announce his decision regarding the future.
Shortly after Arkansas defeated Penn State, 24-10, in the Outback Bowl on Saturday, Luketa announced he will enter the 2022 NFL draft.
“My time at Penn State has been nothing but blessed,” Luketa said in a statement he shared on Twitter. “You guys welcomed a kid from South Ottawa with open arms and supported me throughout my journey here both academically and athletically. For that, I will forever be indebted.”
Luketa posted nine tackles – including four solo stops – in his final game as a Nittany Lion. His nine tackles marked a season-high.
The senior played a hybrid role this season, lining up as both a defensive end and a linebacker at various times. Luketa accumulated 61 total tackles and one interception this season. His lone interception turned into a pick-six as he returned it 16 yards for a touchdown against Ball State on Sept. 11.
“I’m a huge Jesse Luketa fan,” Penn State coach James Franklin said following the Outback Bowl. “I will pound the table for him with every single NFL team, GM, coaches. The guy is a football player. He loves football. He’s a great teammate. He’s played a lot of different positions. As we all know, whether it’s the NFL or any other industry, the more things that you can do to bring value, the better. I’m proud of him.”
Luketa played 13 games both during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, his first two with the program. He recorded seven tackles as a freshman in 2018, and he tallied 24 tackles a season later.
Last year marked Luketa’s first as a starter. He posted 59 total tackles and was credited with a fumble recovery during the nine-game 2020 season.
“I’d like to personally thank Coach Franklin and (former defensive coordinator Brent) Coach Pry for all that they have done for me over the past four years,” Luketa said in his statement. “I’d also like to thank my village of supporters throughout the years who allowed all of this to come to fruition.”