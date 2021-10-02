STATE COLLEGE – No. 4 Penn State (4-0,1-0 Big Ten) boasts an eight-game win streak that spans nearly 11 months to when it defeated Michigan in Ann Arbor.
The Nittany Lions look to stretch that streak to nine on Saturday when Big Ten East foe Indiana (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) visits Beaver Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC).
Penn State’s eight-game win streak is tied for the fourth-longest in the nation behind Alabama (18), Oklahoma (12) and Iowa (10).
Those wins include five consecutive to close out the 2020 season.
“We’ve done our jobs, our 1/11th,” Penn State linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa said this week. “I still feel like we haven’t even scratched the surface of how dominant this system can be. But we’ve showed a lot of good spurts throughout the past four games.”
Penn State defeated FCS’ Villanova, 38-17, last week during a game in which quarterback Sean Clifford passed for a career-best 401 yards to go with four touchdowns and one interception.
After the win, Penn State coach James Franklin commented about his team’s mindset as it prepped for Villanova that week and said it wasn’t as attentive as it usually is.
“We did not practice the way I think we should practice on (last) Wednesday,” Franklin said. “We’ve had very little of that since I’ve been here. The other thing I would say is we haven’t really had a lot of that during camp, but I thought (last) Wednesday we did not have a good practice, so I think they’re getting patted on the back. I think they are reading articles, and we’ll make sure that there’s no leftovers of that come Sunday.”
This Wednesday, however, Franklin said his observation from Sundays and Tuesdays practices were more in line with the norm.
“It’s been better,” Franklin said this week. “I thought Sunday was really good. I thought Tuesday was really good… I like to watch the tape first, but overall, I thought Sunday and Tuesday were really good.”
It also helps that Penn State players have external motivation for this weekend’s contest.
Indiana last year recorded an 36-35 overtime win against then-No. 12 Penn State in Bloomington. The win was the Hoosiers’ first against a top-10 opponent since the 1987 season.
The loss sent Penn State on a five-game nose dive to begin the season, the program’s first-ever stretch in which a Nittany Lions’ team started the year with an 0-5 record.
“It was tough, that whole season stuck with me,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said in July during Big Ten media days. “I can’t even say Indiana because just everything that happened last season didn’t really set with me and I’ve had time to process it. So the Indiana game it kind of felt like after that, we lost a lot, we didn’t stop losing so that was kind of like the start of what that season was. Everything that happened last season stuck with me.”
Penn State finally stabilized on Nov. 28 with a 27-17 road win at Michigan to spark its current streak.
Penn State players and Franklin have emphatically stated this week they’re not labeling this week’s game against Indiana as one that’s worthy of a “revenge” title. Rather, they’re giving it the “1-0” treatment they give all their opponents.
The breakthrough win for Indiana against Penn State last year catapulted the Hoosiers to a 6-2 record, their highest regular season national ranking (7) since 1967 and a second straight January bowl game.
“There’s no question that it was a big win,” Indiana coach Tom Allen said. “I think that’s been stated many times. When you beat a team of that caliber in regards to their tradition, the way they’ve won, how good they are, being a top-10 team at that point in the season.”
But it’s been far from smooth sledding for IU so far in 2021. The Hoosiers have started the year 2-2, turning the ball over seven times in losses to Iowa and Cincinnati. Starting quarterback Michael Penix has looked shaky coming back from his second torn ACL injury, completing just 55 percent of his passes with a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 4 to 6.
Clifford, who threw two interceptions in the loss at IU last season, is playing with more confidence under new Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
“They’re pretty explosive and they’ve got a lot of dynamic guys outside and they will be making plays on the inside,” McFadden said. “But I think it’s going to take our guys up front doing their job and stopping the run early and then forcing them to throw the ball, and then after that we will do our job on the back end. Yeah, I think it’s just everybody doing their job and locking in.”
Allen said the next step in IU’s growth as a program is to knock off a Top 10 opponent on the road. Defensive lineman Ryder Anderson, a grad transfer from Ole Miss, said players still believe they can duplicate 2020 with another special season. After Penn State, IU has a bye week before hosting two more ranked teams, No. 18 Michigan State (Oct. 16) and No. 11 Ohio State (Oct. 23).
“The goals that we set before the season are still intact,” Anderson said. “We’re just now starting division play. All of our goals are still right there we just have to go capitalize. I feel like the losses that we took, the adversity that we faced early on in the season, it happened but I feel like it’s also been good for us, a good opportunity to learn and grow but I feel like that they guys have responded very well.”