STATE COLLEGE – Incoming Penn State running back Nicholas Singleton on Tuesday was announced as the Gatorade National Football Player of the Year just one day before he’s set to sign his letter of intent with the Nittany Lions.
Clemson commit Cade Klubnik and Oregon commit Tetairoa McMillan joined Singleton as finalists for the national award.
Last week, the Governor Mifflin High senior was named Gatorade Pennsylvania Football Player of the Year.
“Nick Singleton has a dynamic combination of speed and power for a running back,” Cocalico High coach Bryan Strohl said in a statement. “He can get the tough yards or he can break any run for a touchdown if you give him a little seam. In my 18 years coaching high school football, I’ve never seen another running back with the skill set that he has.”
Singleton last season helped lead Governor Mifflin to a 10-1 record after rushing for 2,043 yards and 41 touchdowns. He added another 98 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and he returned a kickoff for a touchdown during his senior campaign.
Singleton, who will play in the upcoming All-American Bowl, is ranked the No. 1 running back in the 2022 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.
Former Gatorade National Football players of the year include Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffery and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.