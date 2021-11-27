STATE COLLEGE — While today’s Michigan State-Penn State matchup marks the conclusion of the regular season for both teams, it’s also the first contest James Franklin and Mel Tucker will coach after receiving their new contracts.
Penn State (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) on Tuesday announced a 10-year extension that will keep Franklin in State College through the 2031 season. A day later, Tucker and Michigan State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) shared they reached a 10-year, $95-million deal with the second-year coach.
No. 12 Michigan State began the season with eight-consecutive wins and ascended to No. 3 in the Week 10 College Football Playoff rankings. The Spartans have since gone 1-2 in their last three games, and they enter this weekend following a 56-7 loss at Ohio State.
Penn State has followed a similar trajectory as Michigan State. The Nittany Lions opened the year on a five-game win streak that saw the Nittany Lions achieve a No. 4 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll. However, they’ve only won two of their last six contests.
Here are three storylines to follow as the Nittany Lions travel to East Lansing.
Walker states a final case for Heisman invite
Earlier this season, Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III garnered accolades as an early Heisman contender after shouldering a good portion of the Spartans’ success on offense. He has one more opportunity to state his case for an invitation to the Heisman Trophy ceremony next month.
Walker 1,498 yards this season tops all Big Ten running backs and ranks second in the FBS behind Central Michigan’s Lew Nichols (1,516 yards). His 17 touchdowns are third-best among the FBS ranks.
Walker opened the season with a 264-yard, four-touchdown performance against Northwestern, and he added another 233-yard, one-touchdown outing against Rutgers. In addition to those pair of 200-yard games, Walker also carries four 100-yard performances into his team’s regular-season finale.
The senior averages 136.1 yards per game.
Penn State’s defense yields 131.4 yards per game to opposing rushing offenses, which ranks seventh in the conference. Where the Nittany Lions have dominated, however, is in keeping running backs out of the end zone. They’ve only allowed seven ground scores this season, a Big Ten-best.
Clifford vs. Michigan State’s porous pass defense
In perhaps a twist that not many saw coming this season, the bread and butter of Penn State’s offense has been its passing attack. Third-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford has found synergy with first-year offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich.
As a result, Clifford is just 56 yards shy of setting a career-high for yards passing in a season. Clifford exited last week’s game against Rutgers with an illness, but Franklin hinted that the senior should be ready to go against the Spartans.
While Michigan State has excelled in many facets this season, its secondary leaves much to be desired. The Spartans rank dead last in the Big Ten in passing defense, as they’re allowing a staggering 339.9 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Conversely, Penn State under Clifford ranks fifth in the conference in yards passing (270.9 per game). The Nittany Lions aren’t afraid to air it out. Clifford’s 362 attempts this season are a career-high, passing his 319 attempts during the 2019 season.
He’s thrown for 2,599 yards and 17 touchdowns against six interceptions this year.
In two previous starts against Michigan State, Clifford has tallied 421 yards passing and six touchdowns against one interception.
Momentum headed into a bowl game
Penn State has taken quite the dip after receiving recognition as a potential dark horse College Football Playoff contender back in early October. Injuries and possible distractions surrounding Franklin’s future played their part in the slide.
With Franklin’s contract extension, a renewed a refocused team has the chance to make a statement this weekend in East Lansing. It would serve as much-needed momentum as the Nittany Lions wait to learn of their bowl destination.
After a strong beginning to the season, it’s safe to say this year has been a disappointment. However, notching their eighth win of the season with the chance to earn their ninth via a bowl game would resolve some of those feelings of disappointment.
Despite Michigan State’s recent slide, the Spartans are still a quality opponent. A road win in the regular-season finale could be one of the statement variety for the Nittany Lions.