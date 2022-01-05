STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s defense in 2022 will return a familiar and well-respected member.
Nittany Lions captain and defensive tackle PJ Mustipher on Tuesday announced he will return for a fifth season. Mustipher’s senior year prematurely ended after he suffered an injury against Iowa that sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
“This past year didn’t end the way I had expected, and I look forward to pursuing the goals we have set out as a team, as well as the goals I have set for myself,” Mustipher said in a statement he posted to Twitter. “I am going to use my extra year of eligibility and return to Penn State for a fifth year.”
Despite not playing a full season in 2021, Mustipher still did enough during his shortened year to earn accolades as a second-team All-Big Ten player by conference coaches. He was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by media members who cover the Big Ten.
In five games last season, Mustipher anchored the teeth of the Nittany Lions’ defensive line and recorded 21 tackles – including 16 of the solo variety – to go with one sack.
His presence and impact on the defensive line were highlighted in Penn State’s first game without him, as Illinois rushed for 357 yards in a nine-overtime upset victory at Beaver Stadium on Oct. 23.
Mustipher has been an integral part of Penn State’s defense since his arrival in 2018. As a freshman, he played in 12 games and ended his first season with 14 total tackles and forced one fumble.
In 2019, Mustipher tallied a career-high 37 tackles. He also recorded a sack and a forced fumble. During a nine-game 2020 season, Mustipher emerged as one of the Big Ten’s most productive defensive tackles as he posted 35 tackles and one sack. He earned a nod as an honorable mention All-Big Ten player both by Big Ten coaches and conference media members in 2020.
Mustipher’s return is welcome news as the Nittany Lions must replace the production of staring defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo who is headed to the NFL draft. Penn State will also enter the 2022 season without first-team All-Big ten defensive end Arnold Ebiketie, who has declared for the upcoming NFL draft.
Including Mustipher, Penn State will return quarterback Sean Clifford, safety Ji’Ayir Brown, cornerback Joey Porter Jr., long snapper Chris Stoll and safety/linebacker Jonathan Sutherland in 2022.
“I am excited to get back to school and continue my rehab and working with the guys for the upcoming season!” Mustipher said.