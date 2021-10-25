For the second time this season, Penn State’s lack of a ground game contributed to an unwanted outcome.
Two weeks ago, Penn State couldn’t depend on its rushing attack to take some of the load off of backup quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson after he entered the team’s contest with Iowa in the second quarter.
Penn State ended that contest with 107 yards rushing in a 23-20 loss.
This week, Penn State couldn’t count on its ground attack to take some of the burden off of ailing quarterback Sean Clifford, who playing just two weeks after exiting the Iowa game with an undisclosed injury.
Illinois brought an eighth-ranked run defense into Beaver Stadium a week after giving up more than 300-yards rushing to Wisconsin in a game in which two Badgers running backs gained more than 100 yards apiece.
Penn State gained just 62 yards rushing against the Illini in yet another game this season where one is left scratching their head by the team’s inability to gain traction on the ground.
Sophomore Keyvone Lee started against the Illini. He finished with 24 yards on seven carries. Junior Noah Cain – who began the season as the starter – rushed 11 times for a team-high 43 yards. Senior John Lovett – who transferred from Baylor in the offseason – managed 21 yards on five carries.
A once-vaunted Penn State running back room has averaged just 118.8 yards per game through the first seven contests of the season. Any hope for the unit turning the tide is quickly dissipating as Penn State begins a brutal second half portion of its schedule.
Penn State entered its contest against Illinois with the 11th-ranked rushing offense in the Big Ten. Even during a 2020 season filled with the adversity of a five-game losing streak and the loss of starting running backs Journey Brown and Noah Cain, the Nittany Lions managed to end the season with the Big Ten’s fifth-best rushing offense (174.3 yards per game).
The unit appeared to grow stronger and more confident as the season progressed. They did it with a youthful running back room, too, as Lee – then a true freshman – ran for a team-leading 438 yards and four touchdowns. Clifford contributed 335 yards and three touchdowns.
It would be unfair to lay all the Nittany Lions’ ground troubles this year on the running backs and not mention the offensive line. Through the first part of the season, Penn State’s offensive front struggled at times when tasked with run blocking.
The unit looked much better against Iowa, though, and this Saturday’s outcome notwithstanding, they appeared to at least provide Penn State backs some lanes to run through.
As of Saturday, only three other teams in the Big Ten had worse rushing offenses than Penn State: Indiana, Iowa and Purdue.
Winning in the Big Ten is already a difficult enough task. Attempting to do so while being proficient in just one facet of offense doesn’t bode well for sustaining success or wins.
Penn State has found this out twice in as many games.