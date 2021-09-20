STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s defense this season first displayed its resiliency on the road at then No. 12 Wisconsin when the unit forced two turnovers in the fourth quarter to secure a win.
On Saturday, in front of a whiteout crowd of 109,958, No. 10 Penn State’s defense once again dug in down the stretch. The Nittany Lions stopped No. 22 Auburn at the two late in the fourth quarter and later turned the Tigers away as the clock expired to preserve a 28-20 win against Auburn at Beaver Stadium on Saturday night.
It was the third win of the season for Penn State (3-0) and its eighth consecutive dating back to last season. The win marked the first time in school history that Penn State has defeated two ranked teams in the first three weeks of the season.
The Nittany Lions ended with 391 yards, with 302 of those coming through the air. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford was 28-of-32 passing for 280 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
Clifford was 12-for-12 in the second half.
The Nittany Lions’ offense was a perfect 4-for-4 on red-zone attempts.
Nittany Lions receiver Jahan Dotson extended his touchdown reception streak to five games, as he ended with a game-high 78 yards and one score on 10 catches.
Dotson now owns a career 16 touchdown catches.
Auburn ended with 367 yards. The Tigers’ gained 185 yards passing while rushing for another 182.
Tigers’ running back Tank Bigsby paced all rushers with 102 yards and two scores on 23 carries.
The Tigers scored first following a 45-yard field goal by Anders Carlson to cap a six-play, 28-yard scoring drive early in the first quarter.
In a fashion more fitting of the quick-tempo offense expected from new OC Mike Yurcich, Penn State on its third drive needed just 2:33 to move 88 yards. Clifford found Dotson in the back of the end zone for the 4-yard pass.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix during his team’s third drive of the game made two authoritative throws on a pair of third downs, including a third-and-12, to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Bigsby to give Auburn a three-point lead with just under 13 minutes to play in the first half.
Clifford during the first half distributed the ball to five Penn State pass-catchers, going 16-of-20 passing for 168 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
His turnover was Penn State’s first of the season.
Auburn received the football to start the third quarter, trailing 14-10. The Tigers attempted a trick play on their first play of the second half in which Nix tossed the football to wide receiver Kobe Hudson, who was supposed to then throw the football.
Hudson dropped the football, and Penn State defensive tackle Derrick Tangelo fell on the loose football, Four plays later, Penn State tight end Tyler Warren from the Wildcat formation collected the football from center and went airborne to score from 2-yards out.
Auburn responded with a 15-play, 75-yard drive capped by a 6-yard run by Bigsby for his second score of the contest.
The Nittany Lions in the third quarter were stopped on fourth down when defensive tackle PJ Mustipher – the upback – was stopped. Carlson hit his second field of the game – a 45-yarder – on the ensuing possession to cut the Nittany Lions’ lead to one point.
Penn State running back Noah Cain gave the Nittany Lions breathing room with a 2-yard touchdown run with 10:48 remaining in the fourth quarter to help them to a 28-20 lead.
Nittany Lions linebacker Brandon Smith accumulated 10 tackles, while Auburn defender Chandler Wooten also ended with 10 tackles.
Penn State will look to stretch its win streak to nine games when it hosts Villanova next Saturday (noon).