STATE COLLEGE – When No. 4 Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) faces No. 3 Iowa (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium, it marks the first time since the 1997 season in which two top-five conference teams will meet with one not being Ohio State.
“Barring any unforeseen changes in the AP Poll, next week’s Penn State/Iowa game will be the first regular-season Big Ten game between two Top 5 opponents without Ohio State being one of them since 1997 Michigan at Penn State,” ESPN’s Chris Fallica tweeted on Saturday night.
Iowa on Sunday jumped two spots to No. 3 in the AP Top 25, while Penn State remained No. 4. The Hawkeyes picked up a resounding 51-14 road win against previously undefeated Maryland on Friday.
Meanwhile, the Nittany Lions shut out Indiana, 24-0, to mark the first time since the 2000 season that the Hoosiers were held scoreless in a game.
“We take that really seriously,” Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher said of the shutout. “I think when you can stop offenses and lead offenses like Indiana in the red zone, where they are comfortable, it speaks dividends to what type of defense you play and the style you want to be. When teams get in the red zone, we don’t panic, we just continue to play the ball we play.”
Saturday also marked the first time the Nittany Lions’ defense recorded a shutout since it held Maryland scoreless in 2019.
Iowa boasts the nation’s third-longest win streak at 11 games, while the Nittany Lions have won nine in a row, which ties Georgia for the nation’s fourth-longest win streak.
One to remember
Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr. earned his spot as a starter on the Nittany Lions’ secondary last year, and he entered the 2021 season poised to build on his experience as a first-time starter in 2020.
On Saturday, Porter in the second quarter snagged the first interception of his collegiate career when he picked off a pass from Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with an interception he pulled down near the sideline.
Porter said he had an idea of what to expect when Indiana’s offense broke the huddle.
“We’ve been practicing that play all week, so when they came out in that formation we already knew that we had to execute,” Porter said. “Coach had been talking to me all week saying you just got to make that play. So when the play showed itself I just went out there and did what I had to do.”
Porter finished with three total tackles and a pass deflection to go with his interception. This season, he’s accumulated 20 total tackles including 15 solo stops.
Finding a groove
Penn State’s offense rushed for 209 yards on 42 carries against the Hoosiers for its second-most productive outing of the season.
Running back Keyvone Lee paced all rushers with 74 yards on eight carries and averaged 9.3 yards per carry. Lee broke off a 44-yard run in the first quarter for Penn State’s longest rush of the season.
Quarterback Sean Clifford posted another 58 yards rushing on 10 carries.
Penn State now ranks 11th in the Big Ten in rushing offense (137.2 yards per game) behind 686 yards and six touchdowns.
“At the beginning of the season it started off slowly,” Lee said. “We had to tell ourselves that this is us, we have to run the ball. This is Penn State, and this is where we can afford to run the ball. It started picking up over the weeks when the running backs started bonding with the offensive linemen. We got together outside of football and connected.”