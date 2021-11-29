EAST LANSING, Mich. — It took Penn State’s opponents 12 games to finally score a first-quarter touchdown against the Nittany Lions’ defense.
Penn State entered its regular-season finale with the fourth-best scoring defense in the FBS as the unit only allowed 15.5 points per game through the first 12 games of the year.
That streak was finally broken 3:38 into the opening quarter of Saturday’s contest against Michigan State. Spartans’ running back Kenneth Walker III ran for a 2-yard score on Michigan’s State first drive of the game.
The Spartans tallied another first-quarter touchdown with 6:09 left in the period when quarterback Payton Thorne connected with wide receiver Tre Mosley for a 9-yard score to put the Spartans ahead, 14-0.
For all of the Nittany Lions’ shortcomings this season, the defense has done its part to put Penn State in positions to win. It tallied two shutouts against Big Ten opponents for the first time since the program joined the conference in 1993. The Nittany Lions defeated Indiana, 24-0, and they earned a 28-0 win against Rutgers in the 2021 home finale.
At 16.7 points per game, Penn State’s defense has only allowed an average of two touchdowns per game during the regular season. Only Big Ten East champion Michigan has come close to matching that production, allowing 16.5 points per contest.
Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry has been with the team since his 2014 arrival along with head coach James Franklin. This year, however, might be his most impressive during this tenure.
Through 12 games, the Nittany Lions’ defense allowed 21 touchdowns and 17 field goals.
Penn State’s defense on Saturday also extended its turnover streak to 18 games. Cornerback Daequan Hardy returned an interception for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
“We have a turnover goal every game which is three turnovers a game,” Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown said. “It was a big play by (Daequan). Every day in practice we always go over who’s going to make the big play, and it was fortunate enough to come in his hands this time. He made the play for us and got us six points on the board.”
Another factor that has worked against the Penn State defense this season has been time of possession.
Entering this weekend, the Nittany Lions’ offense possessed the football an average of 28:43 per game. Saturday marked a similar fate, as Michigan State won the time-of-possession battle, 36:32 to 23:28.
Michigan State recorded a 15-play scoring drive that spanned 8:53, giving the Spartans their longest scoring drive in terms of plays and time-of-possession this season. It’s no secret that the chances for success don’t bode too well for a defense that’s frequently asked to take the field.
Saturday’s loss marked the fourth this season in which the Nittany Lions have lost by four or fewer points. They’ll close out the 2021 season in a bowl that will be determined at a later date.
“It’s tough knowing that almost every loss we’ve has come on a one-possession game,” Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson said. “It really points back to the little details as far as how games are won and lost… We didn’t play a perfect game. Made some mistakes out there that we can’t make against a good team like Michigan State.”