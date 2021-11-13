STATE COLLEGE – No. 6 Michigan and Penn State meet today as programs with different expectations than ones they both harbored just a month into the season.
Penn State last week earned its first win in three games with a road victory at Maryland. After beginning the year 5-0, the Nittany Lions carry a 6-3 record into the final three games of the regular season.
Michigan, meanwhile, began the season unranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll but has since climbed to sixth in the latest College Football Playoff rankings.
The Wolverines made it all the way to the last week in October before suffering their first loss – a four-point road defeat against No. 7 Michigan State.
Michigan, in its seventh season under coach Jim Harbaugh, attributes much of its success this season to the strength of its defensive and offensive lines.
Michigan boasts two talented defensive end bookends in David Ojabo and Aidan Hutchinson. The pair headlines a Wolverines defense that ranks third in the Big Ten in scoring.
Michigan’s opponents this season are averaging a mere 16 points per game.
“I’ve never seen a duo like that,” Penn State offensive lineman Eric Wilson said this week. “They’re obviously great players; they’ve put up some great numbers this year. That present a challenge for me and the rest of the offensive line as a unit to communicate, to be thorough in understanding where they are, understanding what front they’re in, and just being really clear in our communication.”
Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford during the past two games has attempted 99 passes as the Nittany Lions have turned to a pass-heavy attack to infuse an offense that hasn’t found its rhythm running the football since the season began. Clifford’s 263.4 passing-yards-per-game average ranks third in the conference.
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson has been the recipient of a number of Clifford’s passes, as he ranks second in the Big Ten in yards receiving (932) this season and has established himself as perhaps the most talented wide receiver in the FBS.
Clifford, Dotson and Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich will face a Michigan pass defense that only yields 173.4 yards per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Michigan’s strength on offense lies with this two-back tandem of Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum. The latter was injured during the first half of last week’s game against Indiana and his status for Saturday still remains unclear.
Even without Corum, the Wolverines still have a formidable ground game.
Haskins has run for a team-leading 829 yards rushing and 11 touchdowns. Corum’s accumulated 778 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns. The pair has a combined 295 carries. Michigan’s 234.1 yards rushing per game tops all Big Ten programs and rank sixth in the FBS.
“That’s going to be a challenge come today, because I think that’s a big part of their identity in who they are,” Penn State coach James Franklin said of the Wolverines’ rushing attack. “They’re massive up front with the O line and the tight ends. They’ve got a converted O lineman playing tight end as well to serve in that role.
They’ve got a big back that can hammer it in there. And then they have an undersized quick back that also does a great job of breaking tackles and plays with more power than you would think.”
Penn State defeated Michigan, 27-17, last season to snap a five-game losing streak. The win was also the Nittany Lions’ second consecutive in the series.