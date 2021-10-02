PITTSBURGH – After wrapping up its non-conference schedule with a commanding 70-point victory over New Hampshire last week, Pitt opens ACC play against Georgia Tech on Saturday. For the third consecutive season, the Panthers travel to Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets.
Third-year coach Geoff Collins has led Georgia Tech to a 2-2 record after the Yellow Jackets upset a previously ranked North Carolina team, 45-22, this past week. A week earlier, Clemson needed all 60 minutes to escape with a win over Georgia Tech.
Pat Narduzzi called Georgia Tech “much-improved” and said the win over the Tar Heels was “impressive.”
The contest pits the Panthers’ high-flying offense against the Yellow Jackets’ stout defense. Georgia Tech’s defense has held opponents to 18.8 points per game.
The Yellow Jackets’ defense is tasked with trying to stop a Pitt offense that has been one of the best in the nation, as the Panthers rank second in scoring offense (52.5 points per game), fourth in passing offense (386.5 yards per game), and sixth in total offense (548 yards per game).
The combination of quarterback Kenny Pickett and wide receiver Jordan Addison has been responsible for much of the Panthers’ offensive success. Pickett is second in the country with 15 passing touchdowns while Addison leads the nation with eight touchdown receptions.
Despite Pitt’s offensive success in the first month of the season, Narduzzi knows the Georgia Tech defense could slow the Panthers down.
“(They are) very multiple in what they are doing. A lot of blitzes,” Narduzzi said of the Yellow Jackets’ defense.
“Their linebackers are really good. Their D-Line does a great job of penetrating. They are not huge up front, but they are athletic and physical and tough,” Narduzzi added. “They got after that North Carolina offense.”
Georgia Tech sacked Tar Heels’ quarterback Sam Howell eight times last week. Kenny Pickett is hoping the film from the North Carolina game can give the Panthers insight.
“You take note of it, and you see why (Howell) got sacked,” Pickett said. “Were there guys open he wasn’t seeing, was it something up front.
“You just try to figure out and learn from his mistakes and their team’s mistakes to try and better yourself for Saturday.”
The Yellow Jackets have forced eight turnovers so far this season, leading to 38 total points. Against North Carolina, Georgia Tech forced three fumbles and turned them into 17 points. In Pitt’s only loss of the season, the Panthers’ offense turned the ball over three times while the defense failed to force a turnover against Western Michigan.
Narduzzi called the Yellow Jackets “ball hawks” during his Monday press conference and said guarding against turnovers would be a point of emphasis during practice leading up to the game, adding that Pitt’s scout team would play in integral role in that process.
“They (the scout team) have got to do a good job of just making our guys feel it every day, punching the ball out, twisting, ripping, trying to get the football out,” Narduzzi said.
While Pitt’s offense will look to put on another dominant performance against the Yellow Jackets, the defense will be looking to contain dual-threat quarterback Jeff Sims. Following an injury in week one, Sims was sitting behind Jordan Yates but came off the bench late in the first half against North Carolina last week, providing the shot in the arm the Yellow Jackets needed. Sims rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns against the Tar Heels, while completing 10-of-13 passes and throwing for another touchdown.
Narduzzi said the Panthers will be prepared for both Sims and Yates at quarterback.
“Sims, you’ve got to be careful because that guy can go and he likes to pull it and he likes to run and he’s going to use his feet,” Narduzzi said. “I think Yates is more of a passer and Sims is more of a runner, but the type of offense doesn’t change.
It’s the decision-making and maybe some of the play-calling they will have a little bit more of one thing than the other.
“You’re going to see more quarterback counter with Jeff Sims and tailback flaring out, or whatever he is going to do, what they want to do to us is try to give us the eye candy,” Narduzzi continued. “But you’re just going to say maybe more quarterback runs with (Sims). They will run a quarterback run but it will be one with Yates and four to Sims.”
The Panthers will also have to contain running back Jahmyr Gibbs on Saturday. Gibbs leads the Yellow Jackets with 463 all-purpose yards – 249 rushing yards, 94 receiving yards, and 120 kickoff return yards.
One thing the Panthers shouldn’t have to worry about this weekend is another awkward exchange between Narduzzi and Collins. Following Pitt’s 34-20 victory against Georgia Tech last season, Collins was short with Narduzzi during their post-game handshake. However, the two made amends during ACC Media Days in Charlotte over the summer and Narduzzi is expecting a more pleasant interaction this time around.
“We’re good. You get upset after games,” Narduzzi said. “It’s nothing personal. We talked at Media Day face-to-face, and he apologized, and it’s over.
“He’s a classy guy and I appreciate him apologizing. I know how tempers go. I didn’t take it personal. It’s just not how we’re going to do things anymore, I hope.”
Amanda Filipcic-Godsey is a freelance writer in Pittsburgh. She covers Pitt football and basketball for CNHI Pa. newspapers. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaFGodsey.