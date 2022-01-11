STATE COLLEGE — Former Penn State linebacker LaVar Arrington is among the 21 players and coaches elected to the College Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2022 class.
Arrington will officially be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on December 6, 2022, during the 64th annual National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner.
“First and foremost, I want to give a sincere thank you to my family because without them, I would have come up short,” Arrington said in a statement. “My parents, brothers and sister instilled in me a mindset that was built so deep and so strong. Next, I want to thank Coach (Joe) Paterno, my coaches and my teammates. They all played a big part in my development.”
Arrington is the 20th Nittany Lion player to be elected to the College Football Hall of Fame. Six former Penn State coaches have also been elected.
The Pittsburgh native starred at Penn State from 1997-1999 and remains one of Penn State football’s most recognizable alumni. In both 1998 and 1999, Arrington was named a first-team All-American and a first-team All-Big Ten selection.
Arrington’s leaping tackle of Illinois fullback Elmer Hickman in 1998 – dubbed the “LaVar Leap” – is still one of the sport’s most iconic plays.
During a record-filled 1999 season, he claimed the Butkus (top linebacker) and Bednarik (top defensive player) awards. Arrington that season also received the Jack Lambert Trophy, which is given to the nation’s top linebacker by the Touchdown Club of Columbus.
He placed ninth in voting for the Heisman Trophy during the 1999 season.
Washington’s NFL franchise drafted Arrington as the second overall pick of the 2000 NFL draft. He played with the franchise for five years before signing with the New York Giants in 2006.
Arrington accumulated 415 tackles, 23.5 sacks, four interceptions, 10 forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns in 84 professional games. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection
Arrington retired from the NFL in 2007.
“We could not be more excited for LaVar on his election to the College Football Hall of Fame,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a statement. ”He is truly one of the all-time greats to ever put on a Penn State uniform. This is a well-deserved honor for an individual who has contributed so much to Penn State as a player, teammate, leader and role model to our organization”