STATE COLLEGE — Penn State’s top-rated running back prospect from the 2022 class received state-wide accolades on Tuesday as Governor Mifflin high running back Nicholas Singleton was named Pennsylvania’s Gatorade Player of the Year for football.
He’s now a finalist for Gatorade’s National Football Player of the Year award.
“Huge thank you @Gatorade! Would not be possible without my coaches, teammates and teachers @GovMifflinSD!,” Singleton tweeted on Tuesday.
Singleton joins Clemson quarterback commit Cade Klubnik (Austin, Texas) and Oregon wide receiver commit Tetairoa McMillan (Anaheim, California) as finalists for the national award.
Singleton – who is also Pennsylvania’s top-ranked prospect in the class of 2022 – ran for 2,059 yards and accumulated 44 total touchdowns for Governor Mifflin last season.
The five-star senior running back headlines an incoming recruiting class that’s expected to be highest-ranked of Penn State coach James Franklin’s eight-year tenure. 247 Sports current ranks the Nittany Lions’ 2022 class second in the Big Ten behind Ohio State and sixth nationally.
Early signing day begins on Dec. 15, when Singleton and a number of other Penn State commits are expected to sign with the program.
Five Nittany Lions named All-Big Ten selections by AP
Penn State landed five players on the Associated Press’ list of first- and second-team All-Big Ten selections.
Defensive tackle PJ Mustipher, safety Jaquan Brisker and punter Jordan Stout received first-team accolades from the Associated Press. Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie earned second-team honors.
Brisker bolstered a Nittany Lions’ secondary that helped Penn State end the year ranked third in the Big Ten in scoring defense (16.8 points per game). Brisker finished the season with 38 tackles and two interceptions.
Stout averaged 46.5 yards per punt and 25 of his punts during the regular season traveled 50 or more yards. Last week he was honored as the Big Ten Punter of the Year.
Dotson led the Nittany Lions in yards receiving with 1,182 to go with 12 touchdowns. His 1,182 yards receiving rank third in the Big Ten, and his 12 touchdowns only trail Ohio State’s Chris Olave’s (13) for the most among Big Ten wide receivers.
Ebiketie tallied a team-leading 9.5 sacks during the regular season and he was credited with seven quarterback hurries. He recorded 62 total tackles, including 34 solo stops, this season.
Mustipher only played in six games this season as he suffered a year-ending injury against Iowa. He finished the year with 21 tackles and three sacks.
Penn State will face Arkansas on Jan. 1 in the Outback Bowl (noon, ABC)
Women’s basketball continues slide
Penn State opened Big Ten play with a 70-40 loss at No. 10 Indiana on Monday to extend their losing skid to four games.
Penn State now sits at 4-5 overall.
Guard Makenna Marisa posted the seventh 20-point game of her collegiate career as she recorded 21 points against the Hoosiers. She shot 10 of 22 from the field. Marisa also pulled down five rebounds, which paced all Nittany Lions players.
Forward Ali Brigham tallied eight points in the loss.
Penn State as a team only shot 19-for-56 from the field including going 2 of 16 from 3-point territory.
Five Indiana players scored in double figures: Mackenzie Holmes (16), Ali Patberg (15), Nicole Cardano-Hillary (14) and Aleksa Gulbe (10).
Penn State returns to the Bryce Jordan Center on Thursday to host Rutgers.
Gattis named nation’s top assistant
Former Penn State assistant and current Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis on Tuesday was named this year’s recipient of the Broyles Award, which is given to the nation’s top assistant coach each season.
Gattis coached at Penn State from 2014-2017 as passing game coordinator, wide receivers coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. He was at Alabama for one season before landing in Ann Arbor.
Michigan last Saturday defeated Iowa, 42-3, to win the Big Ten title. The Wolverines’ offense under Gattis’ averaged a Big Ten second-best 37.7 points per game this season and 451.9 yards per game, which also ranks second among Big Ten offenses.
No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 Georgia on Dec. 31 in the College Football Playoff Orange Bowl semifinal.