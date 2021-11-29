Pitt took care of business in the Carrier Dome on Saturday night as the Panthers defeated Syracuse 31-14. The win moved the Panthers to 10-2, the first time they’ve won 10 regular-season games since 1981. Pitt also finished with a perfect road record for the first time since 1987.
Quarterback Kenny Pickett threw four touchdowns against the Orange to tie Dan Marino for the most career touchdown passes in Pitt history with 79 and gives Pickett 40 scores through the air for a new single-season record. Wide receiver Jordan Addison caught two of those touchdowns on Saturday night to give the sophomore 17 touchdown receptions this season.
Pitt’s opponent for next week’s ACC championship game was set before the Panthers took the field on Saturday night, as Wake Forest crushed Boston College 41-10 earlier in the day. The matchup will pit the ACC’s two most-prolific offenses against one another on Dec. 4 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
• It was a historic season for Pitt that few saw coming: The Panthers hadn’t won 10 games since 2009 and hadn’t won 10 in the regular season since Marino was the quarterback and Jackie Sherrill was the coach 40 years ago.
After losing five defensive starters from last season on a team that’s been known more for its defense than its offense in recent years, few thought Pitt would do much of anything this season as the Panthers were picked to finish fourth in their own division.
But it was the offense that led the way for Pitt this season, as everything seemed to click this year for Mark Whipple’s unit. The return of Pickett for his fifth season, the emergence of Addison and the wide receiving corps, productive tight ends, the offensive line taking a step forward and a running game that allowed for a balanced attack for the first time in Pickett’s four years as a starter all combined for an explosive offense that led Pitt to a special season.
Now the Panthers have a chance to win the ACC and possibly earn a spot in a New Year’s Six bowl.
• Pickett deserves an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony: Pickett threw four touchdown passes against Syracuse in a game plan coach Pat Narduzzi called “vanilla” as he was interviewed while walking off the field.
While the talent around him has grown, the step forward by Pickett this season cannot be overstated. His decision-making has improved, he goes through his progressions quicker and his confidence on the field is evident in the way he leads the offense.
Pickett finishes the regular season with 40 touchdown passes, tied with Alabama’s Bryce Young for the most among Power Five quarterbacks. Pickett finishes the regular season with 4,066 yards to Young’s 3,901. While it still seems unlikely Pickett will win because Pitt is not a College Football Playoff contender, his play and his stats make him deserving of an invite to the ceremony in New York on Dec. 11.
• Pitt’s front seven stayed strong till the end: Pitt came into the game with the ninth-ranked rushing defense in the country and the the unit showed why against the nation’s third-best rusher in Sean Tucker. The redshirt freshman tailback has had a truly special season while setting a Syracuse record for rushing yards and becoming the first player in Orange history to have nine 100-yard rushing games in a single season. The Panthers held Tucker to a season-low 29 yards and 2.2 yards per carry on Saturday night. Coming into the game, Tucker averaged 133 yards per game and 6.3 yards per carry.
The Panthers came into the game second in the country in sacks and added five more against the Orange. Not bad for a unit that lost two consensus All-American pass rushers in the offseason.
• The offensive line and running backs deserve more credit than they’re getting: Much of the attention on Pitt this season has rightfully gone to Pickett and Addison, but the offensive line and running backs deserve praise as well. For the first time in Pickett’s career as a starter, the offense has been able to have a truly balanced attack this season. Despite losing a four-year starter at center in Jimmy Morrissey during the offseason, the offensive line took a step forward this season. The unit was regularly able to give Pickett plenty of time and the run blocking was much improved.
The Panthers rushed for only 125 yards against Syracuse, but they were able to run it when it mattered, much like they’ve done throughout the season. After the Orange were forced to punt with a little over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter and trailing by 14, Addison returned the punt to the Syracuse 24. Freshman Rodney Hammond Jr. ran it five straight times. He got only 17 yards, but the drive took nearly four minutes off the clock. A Sam Scarton field goal gave Pitt a three-score lead with 6:24 remaining in the game, essentially sealing the team’s 10th win.
• Pitt has a real chance to win a conference for the first time since 2010: The last time Pitt won a conference, they shared the Big East title with Connecticut and West Virginia in 2010. The Panthers now have a chance to become the sole champions of the ACC for the first time since they joined the conference in 2013. Narduzzi has cited an ACC title as a goal since he arrived at Pitt and he and his team have a real shot at capturing the crown in Charlotte next Saturday night. Wake Forest has a high-flying offense, but it was stifled by Clemson a week ago when the Tigers won by being more physical than the Demon Deacons. Pitt’s defense is a physical one and the unit now has the blueprint for how to stop Sam Hartman and company. A win in Charlotte next week would solidify the 2021 team’s place in Pitt history.