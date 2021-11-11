STATE COLLEGE — Penn State senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson was responsible for every offensive score by the Nittany Lions this past weekend as his 242-yard, three-touchdown performance spearheaded a winning effort.
After grabbing the attention of the Big Ten in 2020, Dotson’s surge this year has also garnered national recognition. Dotson has climbed to the top ranks of most Big Ten and FBS receiving statistical categories.
Here are five numbers so far from his standout senior season.
22: Career touchdowns.
Saturday’s three-touchdown performance upped Dotson’s career total to 22. He also added a short scoring run against Ohio State on Oct. 30 when he lined up behind center from the Wildcat formation.
He’s recorded touchdown catches in five of the Nittany Lions’ nine games this year.
1: Number of Power 5 receivers with 240 yards and three scores.
With his performance in College Park, Maryland, Dotson becomes the lone wide receiver in the Power Five – Big 12, Big Ten, Pac-12, ACC and SEC – ranks to accumulate 240 yards receiving and three touchdowns in a game this season.
The effort against the Terrapins also netted Dotson the first 200-yard receiving game of his collegiate career. He strung together three 100-yard performances this season before breaking the 200-yard mark: Wisconsin (102, one touchdown), Villanova (117, one touchdown) and Ohio State (127).
3: Double-digit reception games.
Saturday marked Dotson’s second-consecutive week with 11 receptions. In two weeks he’s accumulated 369 yards receiving to go with four touchdowns, including his scoring run against the Buckeyes.
Earlier this year he recorded 10 catches for 78 yards with a touchdown in Penn State’s win against Auburn.
Dotson carries 71 catches into the Nittany Lions’ weekend matchup against Michigan. His 71 receptions top all Big Ten receivers this year and rank sixth among all pass-catchers in the FBS. He’s averaging 7.8 receptions per game in 2021.
For his Penn State career, Dotson’s tallied 163 catches, which ranks fifth all-time among Nittany Lions pass-catchers.
38: Consecutive games with a catch.
To find the last time Dotson didn’t register a catch in a game you have to go back to Sept. 15, 2018, when he didn’t record one against Kent State during his freshman season.
Since then, he’s added a catch in every game he’s played. He posted one catch for 10 yards against Indiana on Oct. 20, 2018, to set his current streak in motion.
Additionally, Dotson’s on an 11-game streak in which he’s tallied at least five catches. That streak, a program-best, dates back to Dec. 12, 2020, when he accumulated 108 yards on eight catches against Michigan State.
932: Yards this season.
Dotson is only 68 yards away from reaching the 1,000-yard mark for the first time of his Penn State career. When he does, it will mark the first time since the 2015 season that Penn State boasted a 1,000-yard receiver.
Current Tampa Bay Buccaneers wideout Chris Godwin tallied 1,101 yards and five touchdowns on 69 catches during the Nittany Lions’ 2015 season.
Dotson has 2,507 career yards receiving and 22 touchdowns. He ranks fourth all-time at Penn State in yards receiving behind Deon Butler (2,771), DaeSean Hamilton (2,842) and Bobby Engram (3,026).