You’d be hard pressed to watch an NFL or college football game without seeing advertisements for sports betting. Whether it is FanDuel, DraftKings, or Caesars — there is no shortage of options for gamblers to choose from.
With the increasing popularity of sports betting and ease of placing a bet from one’s living room, I will be writing a weekly sports betting column.
The plan is to include several picks each week with commentary so readers, if they choose to take a chance, can make an informed bet. Or they can read it for entertainment purposes.
The column will run at least through football season. If anyone has feedback on what they’d like to see covered, shoot me an email (atopor@meadvilletribune.com).
I’ve been betting on the NFL and college football for several years. It’s a great way to get invested in a game you wouldn’t normally be. For example, I bet on Duquesne to cover against Florida State (+42.5) a couple weeks ago. I have no tie to either team, but it made it fun to watch.
Also, if you get lucky, you could even win a little bit of money.
Before we get started
Not every bet you make will win. Betting is hard and the sportsbooks usually win. To be a profitable sports bettor, you would need to win 52 percent of your bets in a year, according to actionnetwork.com.
One piece of advice: Don’t gamble any money you are not prepared to lose. Like I said, betting is hard.
I will be using FanDuel as my source. The lines and odds can and will change, so odds may change slightly from the time the column.
Picks
• Detroit Lions -1.5: The Lions are home favorites against the Washington Commanders this week. Detroit gave the Eagles a scare last week in a 38-35 loss.
Detroit was 11-6 against the spread last season while Washington was 7-10. D’Andre Swift (144 yards last week) feels like a superstar in the making and the Lions aim to make a statement at Ford Field.
• Pittsburgh Steelers +2.5: Pittsburgh is hosting New England in its home opener. Neither team impressed in Week 1. The Steelers squeaked out an overtime win versus the Bengals despite forcing five turnovers. The Patriots looked bad in a 20-7 loss vs. the Dolphins.
Look for the Steelers home field advantage and defense to force at least one turnover. Even without TJ Watt on the field, the defense should have no issue slowing down the Patriots lack of an offensive attack.
• Indianapolis Colts -3.5: The Colts head to Jacksonville and want revenge after the Jaguars kept them out of the playoffs with a week 18 victory last season. Indy tied the lowly Texans in Week 1 while the Jags lost to the Commanders.
In Indy’s last eight road games they are 6-2 against the spread. Couple that with a Jacksonville team that is 3-15 in its last 18 games and I expect the Colts to make a statement in the AFC South. Jonathan Taylor may run for 150 yards in this one.
• Michigan State +3.5: The Spartans travel to Seattle to take on unranked Washington today. Despite being ranked No. 11, Sparty is a road underdog.
Both teams are 2-0 with wins against G5 teams, but Michigan State proved last season and early this year they want to run the rock and dominate the trenches. Washington allowed nearly 200 rushing yards per game last season and will be tested today.
• Fresno State +12.5: In another west coast battle, Fresno State is a huge underdog against No. 7 USC in the LA Memorial Colosseum. USC fared well this season with new coach Lincoln Riley, Pittsburgh transfer Jordan Addison at receiver and Caleb Williams at QB. However, the team’s defense has eight turnovers so far this season — which is a pace the Trojans won’t be able to keep up.
Fresno State is averaging 33.5 points per game and quarterback Jake Haener has zero interceptions this season. Look for this game to be a shootout and the Bulldogs to keep it close.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.
