In today’s college football world, finding an assistant coach who has been somewhere longer than five years is a challenge.
Oftentimes, the good ones get poached for promotions and move on to the next rung of their coaching careers. Others like the challenge of getting in with a new program and starting from scratch.
In that regard, former Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is a unicorn.
On Tuesday, Virginia Tech announced it was going to hire Pry for its head coaching vacancy. Thursday, Pry was formally announced as head coaching during a press conference in Blacksburg.
While the move is big for Pry, it’s also bittersweet.
Pry and eighth-year Penn State coach James Franklin have been joined at the hip for some time. The two began their professional relationship in 2014 during Franklin’s first year as the head coach at Vanderbilt. Pry was assistant head coach/co-defensive coordinator/linebackers coach that year for the Commodores.
Together, the pair helped bring Vanderbilt to three bowl games, a feat that hadn’t been accomplished ever before in program history or since.
When Franklin left Vandy to become the head coach at Penn State in 2014, he brought Pry with him for the rebuild. Pry was promoted to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2016 season.
During his introductory press conference on Thursday, Pry spoke about his professional relationship with Franklin, which he said was more like a brotherhood, and said it took a lot to get him to leave Penn State.
In his words, “I wasn’t sure I’d ever step out and do my own thing, and it took this place to do it.”
Penn State’s coaching staff has seen its share of departures over the years. I joined the Penn State beat just a couple of months before the start of the 2019 season, and I can count seven former Penn State coaches – including Pry – who are no longer with the program.
Pry gave Franklin and Penn State a sense of stability in a profession that typically offers little.
It’d be unfair to ask him to stay any longer.
Pry began his coaching career 30 years ago as a student coach at Buffalo. Including Penn State, he also coached in some capacity at East Stroudsburg, Western Carolina, Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis and Georgia Southern. He also was on staff at Virginia Tech from 1995-1997 as a graduate assistant.
That’s a lot of moving and sacrifices to ask of your family.
Pry was born in Altoona, and thanks to his father’s career as a football coach, did his share of moving as a youngster.
As Pry alluded to in his remarks on Thursday, he was judicious and selective in making the move to head coach for the first time in his career. Penn State’s defense has largely thrived under his leadership. He fielded his share of offers from programs that courted him.
Penn State’s defense will look different next season without Pry roaming the sideline. He gave the Nittany Lions and Franklin rare stability in a transient profession.
He was rewarded with taking the reins of one of the most prominent programs in the mid-Atlantic. He’ll give many Penn State fans a reason to cheer for Hokies.