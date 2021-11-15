It never ceases to amaze me at just how unforgivable of a sport college football can be.
For Penn State, it’s a song Nittany Lion fans know all too well this season.
After the first five weeks, State College was one of the epicenters of the college football world. The Nittany Lions at that point had celebrated wins against Associated Press-ranked teams in Wisconsin and Auburn, and they blanked Indiana, 24-0, in a rematch of a game they dropped in overtime in Bloomington a season ago.
Penn State headed into its Week 5, Oct. 9 matchup against then-No. 3 Iowa ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25, a rise of 14 spots from the first poll of the season.
The cracks that are now widely visible this season started to form in the second quarter of the Iowa game when quarterback Sean Clifford headed to the locker room with an undisclosed injury.
Penn State saw a 17-3 first-half lead against the Hawkeyes turn into a 23-20 loss as Clifford watched the second half from the sideline at Kinnick Stadium.
Even with the loss, AP voters didn’t ding Penn State too much. The Nittany Lions only dropped three spots to No. 7 in the following week’s poll.
Following a much-needed idle week reset following Iowa, Penn State looked beyond lackluster as a visiting two-win Illinois team ran for 357 yards in what ended up being a nine-overtime 20-18 loss for the Nittany Lions.
A clearly still-injured Clifford started against Illinois, but the Nittany Lions looked off. AP voters weren’t as forgiving of the loss as Penn State tumbled 13 spots to No. 20 as a result.
Penn State played Ohio State just about as well as anyone except Oregon in a nine-point Nittany Lions’ loss, but against Maryland, it took a program-record performance by wide receiver Jahan Dotson (242 yards, three touchdowns) to lift Penn State to a win. Both teams were tied in the fourth quarter.
After beginning the year with five straight wins, Penn State has dropped four of its last five contests. That Rutgers game next week that everyone outside of Piscataway, New Jersey, this offseason pegged as a win? I wouldn’t get too excited. I think Penn State will win based on sheer talent alone, but after sitting through the Illinois game, nothing this season would surprise me.
There’s plenty of blame and questions to go around this year.
For starters, that it took Keyvone Lee until Nov. 13 to post 20 carries is just baffling. To even the most untrained eye, Lee has looked the best out of the collection of backs the Nittany Lions have trotted out this year. Sure, the offensive line isn’t absolved of its shortcomings, but you have to at least have to give Lee more than just a taste from the backfield. It looks like he’ll finally get a chance.
Another head-scratcher this season has been how Penn State has handled the quarterback position. When it was apparent that the program wasn’t going to bring in a player to replace Will Levis, the crash course to get backup Ta’Quan Roberson ready to play should have been coaches’ most-pressing order of business.
As we saw in Iowa, Roberson was overwhelmed from the time he took his first snap.
For those who still believe it was Roberson, and not the staff who dropped the ball in Iowa, that’s still not good enough. If this staff knew Roberson was incapable of filling in for Clifford, then it looks even worse that a viable backup wasn’t brought in via the transfer portal.
Penn State host Rutgers next week if what should be a win, but again, refer back to Illinois. From there, a trip to No. 7 Michigan State (8-1) awaits. A season that once included talk of Penn State making the College Football Playoff as a dark horse could very well end with a seven-win Nittany Lions program limping to the postseason.
Winning in college football includes an element of luck. Penn State has undoubtedly experienced its share of the bad kind, but it most definitely hasn’t done well to help itself.