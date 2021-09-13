While State College bustled on Friday with energy not seen in nearly two years as the Nittany Lions prepared to host a full-capacity home game since November 2019, the future of Penn State gave fans plenty of reason to be excited about what’s to come.
As it stands, Penn State is ranked No. 1 in the nation – according to 247Sports – with verbal commitments from the class of 2022.
On Friday, the Nittany Lions’ third highest-rated prospect from the class etched his name in the Berks’ County record book.
Governor Mifflin High running back Nick Singleton on Friday accumulated 154 yards rushing and four touchdowns to go with one receiving touchdown, according to statistics compiled by Reading Eagle sports reporter Rich Scarcella who covered Singleton’s game.
Governor Mifflin cruised to a 56-0 win against Cocalico High.
Through three games this season, Singleton’s rolled up 580 yards and 13 touchdowns. Pennsylvania’s No. 2-ranked 2022 prospect is averaging 193.3 yards rushing per game this year. After opening the season with 287 yards rushing and five touchdowns against William Penn High, the senior accumulated another 139 yards rushing and three touchdowns against Wilson High.
Singleton, a four-star prospect, verbally committed to Penn State in early July.
While Singleton was making history in the Berks’ County, four-star Ohio quarterback Drew Allar was climbing up the record books in his corner of the Buckeye State.
According to Ryan Snyder of Rivals – who attended Allar’s game – the Medina High senior was 28-of-47 passing for 523 yards with five touchdowns.
N.E.O. Zone HS Sports tweeted on Friday Allar’s 523 yards ranked tied fifth all-time for single games in Northeast Ohio and 27th in the state, “according to the OHSAA record book.”
Medina High defeated Stow High, 38-27.
Allar committed to Penn State in early March.
Singleton and Allar weren’t the only Penn State commits to turn in stellar outings this week.
Four-star 2022 prospect Kaytron Allen of IMG Academy joined Singleton as a future Nittany Lion running back with an impressive early-season performance.
No. 2-ranked IMG Academy dispatched Miami Northwestern, 52-21, on Friday with the help of Allen’s legs. According to Mitch Stephens of MaxPreps, Allen posted touchdown runs of 36, 34, 31 and 10 yards. In three seasons, Allen’s accumulated 3,077 yards rushing with 41 touchdowns as a prep prospect.
Allen committed to Penn State in July, and he’s currently ranked the 18th-best 2022 prospect from the Sunshine State.
Recruiting is the lifeblood of a college football program, and if eighth-year Penn State coach James Franklin can get the 24 commits from the class of 2022 to sign, the Nittany Lions’ 2022 recruiting class will the best he’s assembled in his 11 years as a head coach. Franklin coached Vanderbilt from 2011 to 2013.
It’s a no-brainer that top-flight recruiting classes typically translate to top-flight programs. Look no further than Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Georgia for proof.
There’s still a lot of high school football left to be played, which means there’s more than enough time for other commits from the 2022 class to match this week’s performances by Singleton, Allar and Allen.
For this week, though, Penn State fans should feel more than optimistic about the incoming talent to Happy Valley.