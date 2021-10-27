STATE COLLEGE — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford’s status heading into last week dominated conversations after the redshirt senior participated in practice drills nearly two weeks after an undisclosed injury knocked him out of the Iowa contest.
Clifford’s status as a starter against Illinois was announced before kickoff, ending speculation that redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson would start in Clifford’s place.
“We felt like Sean gave us the best opportunity,” Penn State coach James Franklin said after the game.
Clifford completed 19 of his 34 pass attempts for 165 yards with one touchdown in Penn State’s 20-18 nine-overtime loss to the Illini.
As Penn State’s ground game has struggled to become effective this season, the Nittany Lions have leaned on Clifford in the running game to help infuse it. Clifford has led the Nittany Lions in rushing on one occasion this season – Iowa – and he’s finished as the team’s second-leading rusher in three other contests.
Operating at less than full health, Clifford was ineffective in the run game against the Illini. The Illinois defense sacked him four times, and the Nittany Lions’ quarterback was on the receiving end of an unflagged late hit that sent him crashing to the turf.
“It’s football,” Clifford said when asked about the hit. “You’re going to take shots. That’s how the game is.”
Clifford’s health is vital to the success of Penn State’s offense as the Nittany Lions embark on their final five games of the regular season. Not only is he a third-year starter, but he’s also one of only three scholarships quarterbacks on the Nittany Lions’ roster.
Roberson during his Penn State career has only attempted 29 passes, 11 of which have been completions for 85 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He recorded his first career completion this season when he threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end Theo Johnson during Penn State’s 44-13 win against Ball State on Sept. 11.
Despite Clifford’s injury, Roberson didn’t play a single snap against Illinois.
In addition to Clifford and Roberson, freshman Christian Veilleux is Penn State’s lone other scholarship quarterback. He was an early enrollee from Penn State’s 2021 recruiting class.
“Ta’Quan and Christian Veilleux with Sean’s reps being limited last week, they’ve gotten a lot of opportunities, so that’s been helpful,” Franklin said this week. “But it’s very different what you do in practice and in the game, so those guys continue to develop, continue to grow and get better.”
Penn State tight end Tyler Warren played quarterback in high school, and Penn State has deployed him at times in the Wildcat formation. Penn State during the third overtime period on Saturday attempted a ‘Philly Special’ play where Warren threw a pass to Clifford. The pass attempt fell incomplete after Clifford was unable to grasp the football.
With such limited depth at an important position, keeping Clifford upright and healthy will be imperative in the final month of the regular season. Franklin offered an optimistic assessment of his starter’s health heading into this weekend’s contest against Ohio State.
“Sean felt great physically on Sunday,” Franklin said on Tuesday. “We expect to have a 100 percent Sean Clifford this weekend.”