STATE COLLEGE — Redshirt senior quarterback Sean Clifford wasted little time dictating what type of game he planned to have against the Wildcats.
On Penn State’s first play, Clifford connected with wide receiver Jahan Dotson for a 52-yard touchdown as No. 4 Penn State (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) defeated Villanova to earn its eighth consecutive win.
Clifford finished the afternoon 19-of-26 passing for 401 yards with four touchdowns and one interception. Clifford’s yards passing output set a new career-best, and it marked the first time in program history that a Penn State quarterback passed for 400 yards in games in the United States.
Former Nittany Lions’ quarterback Christian Hackenberg in 2014 threw for 454 yards against Central Florida during the teams’ contest in Ireland.
Before Clifford retreated to the sideline in the second half, he tossed additional touchdown passes of 52, 83 and 23 yards, and posted a passer rating of 245.7.
On Monday, Clifford earned honors as Big Ten co-offensive player of the week, marking the first time of his career
In the last two games, Clifford has thrown for 681 yards and four touchdowns against two interceptions.
On Sept. 18, Clifford passed for 280 yards and two touchdowns against one interception in a win against No. 22 Auburn.
Clifford ranks second among Big Ten quarterbacks in both passer efficiency rating (171.4) completion percentage (71.7) and third in yards passing (1,158).
“This time last year we were 0-4, 0-5 sitting in the locker room sad,” Clifford said postgame. “We’re 4-0 and we’re one of, if not, I still think the best team in the country. That’s what our mentality is right now… We’re going to keep the underdog mentality.”
Penn State entered the 2021 season with perhaps the most anticipated backfield units in the conference.
Through four games this year, however, the Nittany Lions rank next to last among the Big Ten’s 14 teams in yards rushing (119.3 yards per game).
Penn State rushed for only 80 yards against their FCS opponent on Saturday with Baylor transfer John Lovett finishing with a team-best 45 yards on 11 carries.
The Nittany Lions’ lone rushing score came via tight end, as Tyler Warren scored on a 3-yard run.
Beyond Lovett, Penn State’s Keyvone Lee was the only other Nittany Lion rusher to gain double-digit yardage. Lee ran for 21 yards on seven carries. Penn State averaged a mere 2.4 yards per rush against Villanova.
The Nittany Lions rushed for 50 yards against Wisconsin in Week 1 before churning out 240 yards against Ball State. Penn State accumulated 84 yards against Auburn.
“We’ve just got to get better as a team,” Lovett said after the game. “Just keep getting better as a team, as a unit, as an offense and get more explosive. That’s what we’re going to do. We’re just going to keep working. Put the work in, and outcomes are going to come.”
Starting running back Noah Cain appeared on just two drives against the Wildcats.
“Noah got dinged up a little bit last week and didn’t practice as much this week as we wanted to,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Penn State’s defense continued its impressive start to the season as 24 Nittany Lions collected tackles against the Wildcats.
Safety Ji’Ayir Brown recorded his second interception this season, and the defensive unit combined for eight tackles for a loss and eight pass breakups.
The Nittany Lions this season rank third in the Big Ten in interceptions with five. Linebacker/defensive end Jesse Luketa, safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Daequan Hardy have snagged on interception apiece.
“We want to be the best defense in the nation,” Brown said after the game. “It’s divided for the secondary and the linebacker, but when we all come together, we want to be the best defense in the nation, as well.”
Defensive end Arnold Ebiketie and defensive tackles PJ Mustipher and Coziah Izzard tallied sacks.
The Nittany Lions have yielded 15 points per game to opponents this season.
Penn State will face No. 5 Iowa at 4 p.m. (FOX) on Oct. 9 in Iowa City.
Iowa (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) began the year ranked No. 18 in the AP Top 25, but early season wins against then-No. 17 Indiana and then-No. 9 Iowa State have catapulted the Hawkeyes 13 stops in the latest AP poll.
Iowa defeated Penn State, 41-21, in State College last season to snap a six-game losing streak against the Nittany Lions.
Penn State holds a 17-13 advantage in the series.